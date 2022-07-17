Weather: Sun and storms Sunday, inland heat wave to come next week

Sunday will see a few showers and storms, but it won’t be a washout.

Expect comfortable temperatures. The thermometer will rise starting Tuesday, though, with inland 90s expected for the rest of the week. Oh, and the humidity will be up, too.

Expect isolated showers in South Jersey until about 9 a.m. Sunday, leftovers from the overnight activity. Early beach trips and outdoor work should largely be fine, though. Temperatures will start in the upper 60s inland, with low 70s at the coast.

Expect clearing from mid-morning to midday, then clouds to come back as the sun creates unstable air.

Some of these will turn into showers and storms from about 2 to 9 p.m. As they were Saturday, they’ll be isolated. At most, you will get 60 minutes of rain during this time. Many of us will be dry and can go on with any plans.

High temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s with a damp feel in the air. While they are technically onshore winds, the south winds do pump in the humidity. If you’re at the beach, you’ll have a low risk of rip currents.

Moving into Sunday evening, we’ll fall into the 70s and should stay there for the rest of the night. A mostly cloudy sky should retain a good bit of the heat that is trying to escape into outer space. It’ll be a nice night to extend the weekend.

Monday into Tuesday will see two weather features pass, both triggering showers and storms. The first will be an air-pressure trough.

Your morning will be dry, though soupy. High temperatures will peak in the low to mid-80s again as the southerly winds continue. After 1 p.m. or so, a few showers and storms will fire off a sea breeze front that will set up shop near the Garden State Parkway. That could bring quick, heavy downpours.

Heavy rain showers will move in between 6 and 9 p.m. Monday with that air-pressure trough. That will continue until between 3 and 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Areas of roadway, stream and creek flooding will threaten. To give you an idea of how moisture-laden this air is, look to precipitable water values. Essentially, if you took a column of air, rang the moisture out and measured it with a ruler, you’d get between 2 and 2½ inches. That’s in the 99th percentile of precipitable water values for July here in South Jersey. When it rains, it could quite literally pour.

Evening temperatures will be in the 70s. Overnight lows will be 70 to 75 degrees in the very muggy air, with only the Pine Barrens cooler than that.

A cold front will pass Tuesday afternoon. No cold air here, though. We’ll have a flip in the winds to the west as well as a slight lowering of the dew point. We’ll go from oppressive to “just” plain muggy.

It’ll be a dry morning with a fair amount of sunshine. Isolated p.m. showers and storms will flair up with the front, leaving a few with upwards of a half inch of rain. High temperatures will soar to the upper 80s shoreline (cooler at the Ocean County beaches) to the low 90s inland.

That will be the start of our heat wave, three consecutive days of 90 degree or greater heat.

Tuesday through Sunday all have the potential to be above 90 in places like Egg Harbor Township. However, Friday’s through Sundays’ inland highs are at lower confidence. The shore will be generally in the 80s, though Thursday may touch 90, too.