Weather: Sun and storms Sunday, inland heat wave to come next week

Sunday will see a few showers and storms, but it won’t be a washout.
Expect comfortable temperatures. The thermometer will rise starting Tuesday, though, with inland 90s expected for the rest of the week. Oh, and the humidity will be up, too.
We're halfway between the bright summer beginning of Memorial Day and the grand finale of La…
Expect isolated showers in South Jersey until about 9 a.m. Sunday, leftovers from the overnight activity. Early beach trips and outdoor work should largely be fine, though. Temperatures will start in the upper 60s inland, with low 70s at the coast.
Expect clearing from mid-morning to midday, then clouds to come back as the sun creates unstable air.
Some of these will turn into showers and storms from about 2 to 9 p.m. As they were Saturday, they’ll be isolated. At most, you will get 60 minutes of rain during this time. Many of us will be dry and can go on with any plans.
People are also reading…
Call it a fine day for the Great Day Fest taking place in Atlantic City on Sunday, July 17.
High temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s with a damp feel in the air. While they are technically onshore winds, the south winds do pump in the humidity. If you’re at the beach, you’ll have a low risk of rip currents.
Moving into Sunday evening, we’ll fall into the 70s and should stay there for the rest of the night. A mostly cloudy sky should retain a good bit of the heat that is trying to escape into outer space. It’ll be a nice night to extend the weekend.
Monday into Tuesday will see two weather features pass, both triggering showers and storms. The first will be an air-pressure trough.
Your morning will be dry, though soupy. High temperatures will peak in the low to mid-80s again as the southerly winds continue. After 1 p.m. or so, a few showers and storms will fire off a sea breeze front that will set up shop near the Garden State Parkway. That could bring quick, heavy downpours.
Heavy rain showers will move in between 6 and 9 p.m. Monday with that air-pressure trough. That will continue until between 3 and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Areas of roadway, stream and creek flooding will threaten. To give you an idea of how moisture-laden this air is, look to precipitable water values. Essentially, if you took a column of air, rang the moisture out and measured it with a ruler, you’d get between 2 and 2½ inches. That’s in the 99th percentile of precipitable water values for July here in South Jersey. When it rains, it could quite literally pour.
Evening temperatures will be in the 70s. Overnight lows will be 70 to 75 degrees in the very muggy air, with only the Pine Barrens cooler than that.
A cold front will pass Tuesday afternoon. No cold air here, though. We’ll have a flip in the winds to the west as well as a slight lowering of the dew point. We’ll go from oppressive to “just” plain muggy.
It’ll be a dry morning with a fair amount of sunshine. Isolated p.m. showers and storms will flair up with the front, leaving a few with upwards of a half inch of rain. High temperatures will soar to the upper 80s shoreline (cooler at the Ocean County beaches) to the low 90s inland.
Summer is the time for the most amount of outdoor fun! However, that fun can come at the pri…
That will be the start of our heat wave, three consecutive days of 90 degree or greater heat.
Tuesday through Sunday all have the potential to be above 90 in places like Egg Harbor Township. However, Friday’s through Sundays’ inland highs are at lower confidence. The shore will be generally in the 80s, though Thursday may touch 90, too.
Here's the 2022 hurricane season forecast, storm names for the Atlantic
Click below to see the hurricane season forecast by Colorado State University
Alex - Used
Alex was formerly known as Agatha as it strengthened in the Pacific Hurricane Basin. It then crossed over Central America and went into the Gulf of Mexico. However, it wouldn't be until it was east of Florida that it became the first named tropical storm of the year, passing near Bermuda on June 5-6.
Bonnie - Used
Bonnie formed near the east coast of Panama on July 1. Bonnie developed unusually south for a tropical system.
Colin - Used
Danielle
Earl
Fiona
Gaston
Hermine
Ian
Julia
Karl
Lisa
Martin
Martin replaces Hurricane Matthew, which was retired by the WMO from the 2016 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
Nicole
When is the peak of hurricane season in the Atlantic?
Owen
Owen replaces Hurricane Otto, which was retired by the WMO after the 2016 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
Paula
Shary
Tobias
Virginie
Walter
Here's the 2022 list in one graphic
If we get past Walter, here's the supplemental list of storm names
AccuWeather also predicts an above average hurricane season, they talked with us
Expect another above-average tropical season in the Atlantic Ocean and New Jersey will need to watch for a close call. 16 to 20 tropical storms, 6 to 8 of them hurricanes and 3 to 5 of them major hurricanes is expected. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has long-time AccuWeather tropical expert Dan Kottlowski on the podcast to talk about that, growing up in rural Indiana and his map splits of the Garden State.
Subscribe to the Something in the Air podcasts wherever you get them. New episodes are released the first and third Wednesdays of each month.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci