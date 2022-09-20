Weather: Summery now but autumnal 60s around the corner for NJ forecast

We’ll drop the humidity but not the warmth through Wednesday. However, a second cold front Thursday will end summer as we know it. The 60s will be it for Friday’s highs, and while it’ll still get warm, the days of consistent beach weather are over.

We’ll start with Tuesday, which will see morning sunshine mixing with a few afternoon clouds. Morning low temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s just about everywhere. That’s roughly 5 degrees above average for this time of the year.

High pressure will be budging in from the west, with low pressure just offshore. The combination of the two will bring a northwesterly wind to the area. That will wick away the moisture we had Monday. However, the warmth will remain, as is often the case during warm season cold fronts. Humid air is slower to heat up than dry air.

So, highs will be in the low 80s just above everywhere. With the offshore winds, even the coast will be there, save the Ocean County beaches, which jut out far from Barnegat Bay. It’ll be very comfortable to be out and about.

Tuesday night will be seasonable. We’ll be in the 80s and 70s for evening low temperatures. High pressure will keep us under a mainly clear sky.

As we go into the overnight hours, low temperatures will be in the upper 50s for Pleasantville and inland areas, while Brigantine and the shore will be in the mid-60s.

Wednesday will largely follow in the footsteps of Tuesday. It’ll be warm — great for the beach or bays and without much humidity. Winds will go from calm to south. That will likely keep most shore towns just shy of 80 degrees. However, the inland spots will still climb into the low 80s.

Southerly winds will pick up Wednesday night. We’ll get more humid. We’ll start mainly clear but turn mostly cloudy by Thursday morning. All of this will raise the floor on how far down overnight lows will go.

Really, we will just fall into the 70s during the evening and not drop much further overnight. Lows will range from 65 to 70 degrees, which is about 10 degrees above the late September average and the last summery night for a while.

A cold front will pass through sometime Thursday, which is the autumn equinox. Like on Monday, there will be a chance of rain, but the highest prospects will be in the northern half of the state.

For our moisture-starved area, the good news is that the likelihood of rain, while low, is increasing. I’ll go with isolated showers and storms at any point from 10 a.m. to sunset. If it does rain, totals would be generally under a quarter inch, higher in a thunderstorm.

Winds will be breezy as well, going from the southwest in the morning to the northwest in the afternoon and lasting overnight. Sustained winds will be 15 to 20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph at the shore. High temperatures will likely peak in the mid-70s.

If you have outdoor work or plans Thursday, I wouldn’t cancel them yet. Just keep a Plan B in mind.

Cooler, very crisp air arrives Friday. Pumpkin, Oktoberfest and nutmeg vibes will come out as high temperatures only warm into the upper 60s. That would be our coolest day since May 24 and our coolest dry day since May 3.

A strong north wind will be responsible for the fall down the thermometer. Sustained winds will be 20 to 25 mph.