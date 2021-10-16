Weather: Strong storms Saturday bring NJ from shorts to sweaters

A warm and windy Saturday will turn brisk and blustery Sunday. It’ll all be thanks to a pattern-busting cold front, and possible severe storms that will come late Saturday.
Temperatures around sunrise Saturday will be in the mid-60s. I’ve been saying it for days, but this is more like a South Carolina morning than a South Jersey one. These temperatures you feel early Saturday will only be our highs Sunday, so we’re in for a roller coaster ride.
We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds for most of the day. Winds will kick up out of south, sustained 15 to 20 mph by the afternoon and 20 to 25 mph with gusts in the 30s late in the afternoon, before the line of storms passes.
This will squeeze out the last bits of summer air our way. Highs will be near 80 degrees in Cumberland County and other points west of the Garden State Parkway except for Cape May County. East of the parkway, the south wind will pull in ocean air that’s in the mild but not warm mid- to upper 60s. As a result, highs will be lower, in the 70s.
As long as the wind doesn’t bother you, outdoor events will be good for most of the day. Rain and potentially severe weather will arrive, though.
Look for a brief line of heavy rain to pass between 4 and 7 p.m., from west to east. Then, steady rain will fall until between 9 and 11 p.m.
Within that line of heavy rain may come thunderstorms. Secure loose objects and cut down hanging tree branches. Even if there will not be thunderstorms, the potential for damaging winds will be there. While unlikely, a tornado cannot be ruled out.
Total rainfall amounts will be between 0.25 and 0.50 inches, locally up to an inch. Anything beyond the typical ponding on the sides of the road will be unlikely.
After the rain ends, we take a tumble down the thermometer and muggy meter. Into the 70s, 60s and 50s we’ll go as we turn mainly clear. By the crack of dawn Sunday, we’ll be in the low 50s. Cooler than the past week, but this is seasonable.
If you’ve been searching for sweater weather, perfect for the pumpkin beer, you have a friend in Sunday and Monday. Both days will feature a pretty bright morning, with clouds mixing in afterward. Temperatures around 5,000 feet high will be at the freezing mark, our coldest reading at that level this fall.
New Jersey is on track for plenty of vibrant colors this fall foliage season, perhaps the be…
That will mean our chilliest days this fall, with highs in the mid-60s. Northwest winds of 15-20 mph will make it feel more brisk. Dew points, a measure of moisture in the atmosphere, will be in the Chapstick-worthy 30s. Enjoy all things fall!
In between the days will come a pair of clear and cooler nights. We’ll be in the 50s both evenings. Then, overnight, we’ll bottom out in the mid-40s for Estell Manor and the mainland, while Ocean City and the shore will be around 50 degrees. If it weren’t for the breezy winds, I’d be concerned we’d get our first widespread inland frost of 2021.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci