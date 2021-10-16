Weather: Strong storms Saturday bring NJ from shorts to sweaters

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Within that line of heavy rain may come thunderstorms. Secure loose objects and cut down hanging tree branches. Even if there will not be thunderstorms, the potential for damaging winds will be there. While unlikely, a tornado cannot be ruled out.

Total rainfall amounts will be between 0.25 and 0.50 inches, locally up to an inch. Anything beyond the typical ponding on the sides of the road will be unlikely.

After the rain ends, we take a tumble down the thermometer and muggy meter. Into the 70s, 60s and 50s we’ll go as we turn mainly clear. By the crack of dawn Sunday, we’ll be in the low 50s. Cooler than the past week, but this is seasonable.

If you’ve been searching for sweater weather, perfect for the pumpkin beer, you have a friend in Sunday and Monday. Both days will feature a pretty bright morning, with clouds mixing in afterward. Temperatures around 5,000 feet high will be at the freezing mark, our coldest reading at that level this fall.

+15 Fall foliage 'could be a banner year' in South Jersey New Jersey is on track for plenty of vibrant colors this fall foliage season, perhaps the be…

That will mean our chilliest days this fall, with highs in the mid-60s. Northwest winds of 15-20 mph will make it feel more brisk. Dew points, a measure of moisture in the atmosphere, will be in the Chapstick-worthy 30s. Enjoy all things fall!