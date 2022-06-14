Weather: Storm with damaging winds, hail, tornado hit or nearly miss NJ Tuesday

South Jersey will either be in the bull’s-eye or just outside of an intense cluster of thunderstorms Tuesday from 7 a.m. to noon.

Damaging winds, hail, flooded roadways and even a tornado all threaten. Conditions will then improve through Wednesday.

This cluster of storms, known as a mesoscale convective system, will have moved from the Great Lakes States to the mid-Atlantic coast overnight. At the time of this writing late Monday, anywhere from South Jersey to Norfolk, Virginia, could get the brunt of these storms from 7 a.m. to noon.

These systems are notoriously hard to forecast. They take a mind of their own as the cluster of thunderstorms develops into its own low-pressure system of sorts.

The only train tracks we have on the path is that it follows the northern edge of a ridge of upper-level high pressure from our area to Virginia. To the south of the ridge, there’s been intense heat, good for a heat index in the 110s in St. Louis and Memphis, to name a few.

So, be on alert. Keep your devices charged as much as possible, keep an eye on radar (you can using our free Press of Atlantic City app) and know your tornado safe space. The lowest floor possible, away from windows and in the center of your building, is best. Tornadoes are a low, but real, risk.

On the flip side, if the thunderstorms just miss to the south, we still expect scattered showers, driest in Ocean County and points northward. You could see sunshine to start on Long Beach Island and in Stafford Township.

Regardless, temperatures will start out in the low to mid-60s with a muggy feel on a southwest wind.

High temperatures will be dependent on the rain. However, it’s safe to say that the shore will reach somewhere in the 70s. Those with the thunderstorms will stay in the 70s inland as well, while those mostly dry will rise to the 80s.

Winds will turn to the northeast for the afternoon around the counter-clockwise-spinning low-pressure system. That will lower dew points to the dry 50s for the afternoon.

Tuesday night will be the least humid of the week. Evening temperatures will fall into the 70s and 60s. It’ll be nice enough for most of us to leave the windows open.

Morning lows will generally be between 60 and 65 degrees. Those in the rural Pine Barrens will be in the 50s.

Wednesday will see surface high pressure move in from New England. You’ll see plenty of sunshine. Northeast winds will make the shore much cooler than inland. Places like Strathmere should only rise into the mid-70s. Further inland and away from the influence of the 60-something ocean waters, Mays Landing and inland towns will be in the mid-70s.

Since we are near the full strawberry moon and will have northeast winds, minor stage tidal flooding is expected at any point from 8 p.m. to midnight Wednesday. Up to 6 inches of saltwater will be seen on bayside roadways. Make sure to avoid the floodwater.

Otherwise, clouds will increase as a cold front approaches the area. High pressure will be right to our east and will diminish as much of the rain that’s coming with the next system. However, we’re likely going to end up with a few morning showers and thunderstorms. No severe weather is likely this time, with up to a half-inch of rain in spots, mainly away from the coast, furthest from the high pressure.

The rest of Thursday then looks good. Outdoor plans look fine, with highs generally 75 to 80 degrees.

