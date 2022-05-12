Weather: Storm continues for seventh day as wetter, warmer conditions develop

The biblical book of Genesis said that on the seventh day, God rested. Well, on the seventh day, this coastal low is not resting; instead it’s making its way back to the coast. That will bring clouds and rain but also warmer weather into the weekend.

Expect a mostly cloudy sky and a bit of an easterly breeze, similar to Wednesday, to kick off the day. Temperatures will be at or just above 50 degrees to start, which is about average for this time of year.

Cloud cover will continue to rotate counterclockwise around that pesky low-pressure system that will move west from Bermuda toward the southeastern U.S. coast Thursday and Friday.

Philadelphia and those northwest of the New Jersey Turnpike, where an easterly wind is more of a warmer land breeze, will be in the low 70s for highs. For us, it’ll be in the mid-60s on the mainland, with the coast hovering close to 60 degrees.

The evening will be cloudy, falling through the 60s and 50s. A few spits of a shower will be possible overnight, but overall, it’ll be mostly dry. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s, with a heavy maritime feel to the air.

I’ve lowered the temperature forecast for Friday, due to the low clouds and onshore wind. Unless you’re in a far inland place like Deerfield Township or Buena, the 70s will have to wait for another day. Highs should be in the upper 60s in most inland spots, with low 60s at the coast. It won’t look the nicest, it’ll be a bit damp, but if you’re going to be out and about (I plan on a bike ride up by Sandy Hook), it’ll be fine. Winds will come out of the southeast.

The closed area of upper-level low pressure will open up this weekend, allowing rain to spill northward into our area, carried by a southerly flow. The system will move north, closer to us, but not east. A strong high pressure, both at the surface and aloft, will be located near Bermuda, preventing this storm from escaping out to sea until Sunday.

The result will be an unsettled weekend, though not a washout.

Friday evening will be dry, though damp. Between 2 and 5 a.m., a few rain showers will work into the area. It should be a mild night, due to the southerly wind. Lows will be in the mid-50s, above average for a change. Enjoy the fresh night air.

Saturday will be mostly dry. In fact, I’d say on average, 70% of your day will be rain free. It won’t look nice, it’ll be cloudy, but if you did want to go to Mayfest in Smithville or any other event, you will have dry chunks of time.

That’s especially true in the morning. During the afternoon, expect the classic hit-or-miss kind of showers. Southerly winds will warm us up a degree or two more than Friday.

Spotty showers will be around Saturday night. Then, finally, on Sunday, the storm that has been with us since May 6 will be gone, sliding to the north of the Bermuda high pressure.

We’ll be done with the cooler weather but not done with the rain just yet. A cold front will pass during the day. Expect a mix of clouds and sun. Any rain during the day should be toward sunset. Therefore, most outdoor plans will be OK. Highs will rise above 70 everywhere inland finally. The shore will be comfortable, with highs in the 60s.

Contact Joe Martucci:

