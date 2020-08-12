While the sticky weather will remain the same, the temperatures on the thermometer will go down for Thursday and Friday. Similar to Wednesday, areas of slow-moving rain will be present, prompting areas of flooding in some spots.
It will be a muggy morning, with lows between 70 and 75 degrees as the sun rises Thursday. I won’t lie, (after sleeping in the air conditioner all night), I enjoy it when the beginning of the day is like this. While I love Jersey, I like Florida also, and these kind of mornings remind me of that.
I’d carry the rain gear for the day. Isolated a.m. showers and storms will give way to scattered coverage during the afternoon. Isolated storms essentially mean if it rains on you, you drew the short end of the stick, while scattered coverage means it’s a true hit-or-miss situation. Either way, don’t expect a washout. However, when it rains, it pours. Like Wednesday, rain will be slow to move Thursday, just pulsating in one place. So a quick inch or two will be possible in a few locations, yielding roadway and stream flooding. If you see flood water, turn around, don’t drown.
Afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid-80s on the mainland and low 80s at the shore, thanks to a southeast wind. That is highly dependent on the rain and cloud coverage, though. If you’re dry all day, you will be in the upper 80s.
Most will be dry during the evening, especially along the shore as temperatures fall into the 70s. Overnight, expect a partly cloudy sky, with just a rogue shower around. Morning lows will be in the low to mid-70s again.
A cold front will sag through the region Friday. Winds will turn to the east, knocking us down a notch in the temperature department, where highs will hover around 80. Expect a mostly cloudy, damp kind of day, with spotty showers flying around throughout the day. Rain will move a little quicker than Wednesday and Thursday, so flooding should be fairly limited. Outdoor exercise will be good. Going to the beach depends on if you don’t mind the cloudy conditions.
For what it’s worth, this will be the fourth Friday in a row that is fairly cloudy with showers. Planet Earth must have mistaken its case of the Mondays for Fridays.
Friday night will likely be dry, though. Temperatures will be in the 70s as high pressure in New England builds in.
Saturday will feature a breezy, east wind around 15 mph. I’m optimistic that the high pressure in New England keeps storms to the south. However, we’ll still likely be dealing with a mostly cloudy sky, with some more sunshine in Ocean County and points north. Highs will be around 80 again.
Another day of easterly winds Sunday will likely bring minor flood stage during the p.m. high tides. I’ll track this.
