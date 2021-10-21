Weather: Staying warm through Friday but cooler, more unsettled weekend

Thursday will continue the bright sunshine with a nice blast of warm air. Friday will stay warmer, too, though a weak cold front will bring in more clouds. The weekend still looks to be mostly dry, but there will be showers for some.
Temperatures Thursday morning will be varied. Along the Jersey Shore, Delaware Bay and most of Cape May County, morning lows will be around 60 degrees. For the rest of the region, expect lows in the low to mid-50s.
Similar to Wednesday, we’ll have plenty of sun for Thursday as we remain under the influence of high pressure in the Deep South. Winds will blow from the southwest around the clockwise-spinning system, which will keep us warm again.
Expect highs to get into the mid- to upper 70s again for most inland towns. For the shore, including the Delaware Bayshore, expect low 70s. There will be just a smidge of humidity in the air. However, it will still be a comfortable day.
Thursday evening will be our mildest of the next seven days. We’ll get some cloud cover to go along with that warmer, southwest wind. As a result, we’ll only slide through the 70s and 60s through midnight, perfect for outdoor dining or hanging on the porch.
Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s inland, with low 60s at the shore. This is about 20 degrees above average for late October.
Our warm Friday start will translate to a warm Friday finish. Highs will be at or just above 70 degrees. This is true despite a cold front that will pass during the morning, which will change our winds to the northwest for the rest of the day.
If you’ve been following along the past couple of days, I’ve said that Friday morning would see isolated showers. However, that does not look to be the case anymore, as the dry air currently in place wins out. That said, expect a mix of clouds and sun for the day.
Temperatures during Friday night football will fall through the 60s on a light northwest wind. It’ll be another warm Friday, and really anything outdoors will be good. You can leave the windows open overnight, with low temperatures in the low to mid-50s.
Saturday will be a murky, cloudy day. Yes, there will be brief showers around and it could be heavy. Yes, a shower will be possible at any point from 4 a.m. Saturday until sunset. However, outdoor events will largely be OK, as I figure at least 90% of your day will be dry.
Fun fact, Oct. 23 is the date of our average first freeze at Atlantic City International Airport, but that won’t be the case here, as most of our cold weather “firsts” for the season have come much later than usual.
Sunday will then clear out. We’ll have more sun than clouds on a seasonable day. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s, a great day for anything that screams fall outside.
