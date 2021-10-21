Weather: Staying warm through Friday but cooler, more unsettled weekend

Our warm Friday start will translate to a warm Friday finish. Highs will be at or just above 70 degrees. This is true despite a cold front that will pass during the morning, which will change our winds to the northwest for the rest of the day.

If you’ve been following along the past couple of days, I’ve said that Friday morning would see isolated showers. However, that does not look to be the case anymore, as the dry air currently in place wins out. That said, expect a mix of clouds and sun for the day.

Temperatures during Friday night football will fall through the 60s on a light northwest wind. It’ll be another warm Friday, and really anything outdoors will be good. You can leave the windows open overnight, with low temperatures in the low to mid-50s.

Saturday will be a murky, cloudy day. Yes, there will be brief showers around and it could be heavy. Yes, a shower will be possible at any point from 4 a.m. Saturday until sunset. However, outdoor events will largely be OK, as I figure at least 90% of your day will be dry.

Fun fact, Oct. 23 is the date of our average first freeze at Atlantic City International Airport, but that won’t be the case here, as most of our cold weather “firsts” for the season have come much later than usual.