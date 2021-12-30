Weather: Staying warm into 2022, weekend storms to come

Warm and cloudy conditions will round out 2021, with just a few showers Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will climb into the 60s for inland highs New Year’s Day and Sunday. However, a storm system will bring wind, rain and tidal flooding, with a sharp cooldown to come.
We’ll start off with Thursday. The heaviest rain will be largely behind us around sunrise, as the center of the low-pressure system passes near South Jersey and goes out to sea. Still, it will be damp out, and in these situations, a shower is possible at any point. That said, it will not be a washout. Walking the dog will be fine, and if you wanted to spend an hour or two outside to clear your mind, you should find dry time. It’s only those with all-day outdoor projects who should consider moving them to another day.
Temperatures Thursday morning will start in the low to mid-40s, rising to the low to mid-50s by the afternoon. All of this is 10 to 20 degrees above average for this time of year. The cold air is bottled up in Canada, as well as the Great Plains.
Thursday night will be the same story. Some of you will be totally dry. Some of you will see a brief shower as a weak disturbance passes through. Between Wednesday night and Thursday night, rainfall totals will be between a quarter- and a half-inch. That’s a good drink of water to quell our near-drought conditions in most of South Jersey.
The night will also see patchy fog. We’ll slide into the 40s during the evening and stay there overnight, with lows in the mid-40s.
That brings us to New Year’s Eve, which still looks to be the most comfortable day of the week. A morning shower cannot be ruled out, but most of you will be rain-free. Temperatures will get into the mid-50s again, and a little sunshine will peek out as we close the year. If you’re celebrating the night in the region, everywhere from Atlantic City to Bridgeton will be in the 50s up until the time the ball drops. Overnight will only slowly fall into the mid- to upper 40s. Just bring a jacket and you’ll be comfortable outside.
Then we get to New Year’s weekend, which will be a messy, chaotic one. Two storm systems will pass, one Saturday and one Sunday p.m. to early Monday. It will be a multifaceted storm, with rain, wind and coastal flooding. That said, neither storm will be overly powerful.
Expect rain to begin between 5 and 8 a.m. Saturday, ending between 5 and 8 p.m. later in the day. This rain will be associated with a warm front that will struggle to lift northward. The northern side of the front is where you get your rain, and that will be our fate Saturday. Expect an easterly wind when it rains, with temperatures in the 50s for most of it.
When the warm front lifts, we will dry out, especially in Cape May County. The winds will start to whip from the southwest, sustained 15 to 25 mph with gusts in the 30s. This will send temperatures to or just above 60 degrees inland.which is incredible for January, especially during the evening.
We’ll stay dry overnight as we only bottom out in the 50s. You might even want the windows open.
The second storm system will then be a coastal storm that goes offshore Sunday p.m. to Monday a.m. This one will bring another round of rain. Winds will go from the southwest and flip to the north overnight. Damaging winds will be possible here. We will need a trigger to unlock it, but if we do, gusts in the 50s will threaten.
Temperatures will crash as the mild rain turns to a cold rain. We’ll go from around 60 Sunday afternoon to freezing by Monday morning. The rain should be out by then, so I see no snow on the horizon. Monday will then be breezy from the north and much colder. Highs will be in the upper 30s, feeling like the 20s all day long. Hello, winter.
In terms of coastal flooding, the Friday, Saturday and Sunday morning high tides will all reach flood stage. Be prepared to move your cars and deal with road closures. Friday and Saturday will be in minor flood stage. Sunday should be minor stage, but moderate flood stage, when water enters unraised homes and businesses, cannot be ruled out.
By the way, Dec. 30 is the date with the latest sunrise of the year. While the winter solstice is the shortest day of the year, it is not the day with the most extreme sunrises and sunsets. So your mornings will only get brighter from here.
