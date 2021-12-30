Weather: Staying warm into 2022, weekend storms to come

The night will also see patchy fog. We’ll slide into the 40s during the evening and stay there overnight, with lows in the mid-40s.

That brings us to New Year’s Eve, which still looks to be the most comfortable day of the week. A morning shower cannot be ruled out, but most of you will be rain-free. Temperatures will get into the mid-50s again, and a little sunshine will peek out as we close the year. If you’re celebrating the night in the region, everywhere from Atlantic City to Bridgeton will be in the 50s up until the time the ball drops. Overnight will only slowly fall into the mid- to upper 40s. Just bring a jacket and you’ll be comfortable outside.

Then we get to New Year’s weekend, which will be a messy, chaotic one. Two storm systems will pass, one Saturday and one Sunday p.m. to early Monday. It will be a multifaceted storm, with rain, wind and coastal flooding. That said, neither storm will be overly powerful.

Expect rain to begin between 5 and 8 a.m. Saturday, ending between 5 and 8 p.m. later in the day. This rain will be associated with a warm front that will struggle to lift northward. The northern side of the front is where you get your rain, and that will be our fate Saturday. Expect an easterly wind when it rains, with temperatures in the 50s for most of it.