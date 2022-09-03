Weather: Staying warm, getting muggier through Labor Day weekend in NJ

The last of the big three summer holiday weekends will be similar to the Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends. Each day will be dry except for one, and that day just has hit-or-miss showers.

The weekend setup will see surface high pressure centered just off New England through Sunday. Then, a cold front will slowly sag south Monday into Tuesday, as high pressure retreats back into Canada.

That will lead to a dry day Saturday and a likely dry Sunday. Monday will see a few showers and storms, likely during the p.m. hours.

We’ll start with Saturday. Similar to Friday morning, the air will be dry and the sun will be plentiful. Morning lows will range from the upper 50s in the Pine Barrens, to the low 60s in towns along the bay like Northfield, to the upper 60s in Margate and the shore.

As we go into the day, any and all outdoor events will be great. Water temperatures will remain in the 70s, even 80s on the back bays. On land, high temperatures will be in the low 80s at the coast to the upper 80s farther inland. A gentle east wind will blow.

Saturday evening will be partly cloudy. Winds will calm, so we’ll drop pretty quickly through the 80s and 70s. Outdoor dining looks great.

As we go overnight, low temperatures will be 65 to 70 degrees. That’s typical for this time of year.

For Sunday, I’ll still go with a likely dry forecast. At the surface, low pressure will be around. About a mile high, a ridge of higher pressure will be there. The combination of that and the very dry ground — most of the region is in drought — should yield dry conditions. That said, it will be fairly cloudy.

High temperatures should manage to reach the upper 80s inland and low 80s at the beaches, despite the clouds. You can thank the southwest wind for that.

Sunday night will be fairly muggy and mostly cloudy. No rain is in the forecast, but it won’t be that far away, in Pennsylvania and New York state. Low temperatures will again be 65 to 70 degrees.

Then we get to Labor Day itself. It’ll be the wettest day in the weekend. However, it should just be hit-or-miss showers, perhaps a thunderstorm, during the afternoon and into the night. Beach or boat plans should go on, but keep a close eye on any lightning in the sky.

When it rains, it could pour, bringing areas of roadway flooding. Precipitable water values, a measure of moisture in a column of air, will near 2 inches, which is tropical.

Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will be in the low 80s everywhere. Winds will come out of the south.

