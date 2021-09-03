Weather: Staying mostly sunny for Labor Day weekend, with only 1 round of rain

The sun will shine Friday in South Jersey, as we kick off Labor Day weekend on a high and dry note. The rest of the weekend is looking very nice as well, with only one round of showers expected as we wrap up the peak summer season.
High pressure will continue to influence our weather Friday, drawing in cool air from Canada. It’s a chilly morning by early September standards. We’ll be in the 50s on the mainland, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see a reading in the 40s well inland. Meanwhile, the shore will hover around 60.
With the September sun and a gentle northerly wind, it will feel like Locals’ Summer already. Highs will be in the mid-70s, with plenty of sun still. If you’re going to the beaches, it’ll be one of those days where it could feel warmer in the water than out, with temperatures well above average there.
The evening will be a beautiful one for high school football, a boardwalk stroll or camping. Temperatures will fall into the 70s and 60s. After midnight, we’ll get into the mid-50s inland, though a place like Mullica Township may touch 50. The islands will be in the low 60s, great for keeping the windows open yet again.
We’ll just roll that into Saturday as well. The winds will turn to the southwest for the afternoon, so temperatures will climb to around 80 degrees for highs. Dew points will be in the “touch humid” low 60s. It’ll be tough not to have a smile on your face when you think about this weather.
You may be able to get away without the air conditioning or the humming of fans Saturday night. The evening will be in the 70s. By the time we get to sunrise Sunday, our typical coldest time of day, we’ll bottom out in the mid-60s inland, as the shore hovers around 70.
Sunday will be the only day where rain could impact your plans. A cold front will slice through the northeast, with showers from 3 p.m. to midnight. The rain will be fairly light, as well as scattered, meaning it won’t be a washout. However, if you had something planned, you could play it safe by moving it to earlier in the day or another day during the holiday weekend.
Dew points will be in the upper 60s, feeling it, but not what I’d call sticky. Highs will again sit around 80 on what will be the most summery feeling day of the weekend.
We’ll finish summer off strong Monday, with lots of sunshine, a gentle breeze and highs in the 80s.
Finally, we’ll recap Wednesday night. Thankfully, southeastern New Jersey and the Jersey Shore wound up with minimal issues. There were no tornadoes, no severe weather and no real flooding. In fact, Cape May and Atlantic counties wound up with the lowest rainfall totals in the state.
NEW YORK (AP) — A stunned U.S. East Coast faced a rising death toll, surging rivers and torn…
This was a well-forecasted storm, not just by me but by the weather community as a whole. We knew tornadoes would be an issue somewhere in South Jersey. We knew the heaviest rain would fall in the northern portion of the state. We prepared for the worst and hoped for the best, and it worked for our region. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the same for the rest of New Jersey.
Warm nights, wet days, recapping August 2021 on the Something in the Air podcast
WATCH NOW: August 2021 Weather Roundup with State Climatologist Dave Robinson
Listen to NOAA Hurricane Hunter Nick Underwood and all of Something in the Air podcasts here
More than the forecast. Meteorologist Joe Martucci recaps the month of weather that was with New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson on the first Wednesday of each month. On the third Wednesday, Joe dives in with Jersey's biggest leaders, visionaries, local legends, artists and more to explain how weather influences our lives every day.
The Press of Atlantic City is your home for South Jersey Weather. Headed by Meteorologist Joe Martucci, plan your day with Joe's forecast videos, articles and social media posts. Articles, podcasts, radar, tide gauges and more can all be found on our weather page.
When you need to know, turn to Joe! We're the home of the mainland and shore 7-day forecast, year-round.
LISTEN NOW: 2021 August Weather Roundup with State Climatologist Dave Robinson
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci