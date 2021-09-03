Weather: Staying mostly sunny for Labor Day weekend, with only 1 round of rain

You may be able to get away without the air conditioning or the humming of fans Saturday night. The evening will be in the 70s. By the time we get to sunrise Sunday, our typical coldest time of day, we’ll bottom out in the mid-60s inland, as the shore hovers around 70.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sunday will be the only day where rain could impact your plans. A cold front will slice through the northeast, with showers from 3 p.m. to midnight. The rain will be fairly light, as well as scattered, meaning it won’t be a washout. However, if you had something planned, you could play it safe by moving it to earlier in the day or another day during the holiday weekend.

Dew points will be in the upper 60s, feeling it, but not what I’d call sticky. Highs will again sit around 80 on what will be the most summery feeling day of the weekend.

We’ll finish summer off strong Monday, with lots of sunshine, a gentle breeze and highs in the 80s.

Finally, we’ll recap Wednesday night. Thankfully, southeastern New Jersey and the Jersey Shore wound up with minimal issues. There were no tornadoes, no severe weather and no real flooding. In fact, Cape May and Atlantic counties wound up with the lowest rainfall totals in the state.

+62 More than 45 dead after Ida's remnants blindside Northeast NEW YORK (AP) — A stunned U.S. East Coast faced a rising death toll, surging rivers and torn…