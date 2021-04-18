Weather: Staying dry Sunday, 70s likely one day next week

High pressure will get a better hold of the area Monday night. The clouds will go away. Evening temperatures will be in the 60s and 50s, comfortable to be out with just a light layer. Overnight, lows will be in the mid- to upper 40s.

Winds will turn to the southwest Tuesday. Sunshine will dominate, too. The combination will lead to our warmest day since April 6. I have a high of 73 degrees on the mainland and a few degrees cooler at the shore, which will likely peak late morning, before falling as an east sea breeze develops there. This will be the pick of the week to be outdoors. Just limit your burning, as the wildfire risk will be elevated.

Looking farther down the line, a strong, chilly, low-pressure system will straddle the U.S.-Canada border. A cold front will slide along with it on the southern end. The result will be a few hours of rain for us.

However, it will not be a washout and looks to be during the p.m. hours. We’ll be well into the 60s, with a bit of humidity in the air.

On the backside of this will come strong northwest winds for the rest of the week. Pulling air in from the Canadian Prairies, there will be a chill Thursday. Thursday should only be in the mid-50s, with the sunshine trying to cut the cold. Friday will be back into the seasonable 60s.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPressMartucci

