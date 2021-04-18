Weather: Staying dry Sunday, 70s likely one day next week

We’ll copy Saturday, turn up the thermostat a few degrees and paste it right into Sunday. Monday will be about the same, too, with just spotty showers around. Afterward, we get a brief warmup Tuesday, with a colder and unsettled pattern for the week.
We’ll start off with some sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid-40s Sunday. All in all, it’s very typical for mid-April in South Jersey.
Our surface map will show high pressure, centered in the Rocky Mountains, just getting its fingertips in our area. Still, we have an area of lower pressure in North Carolina and one in New England.
So the high pressure will be responsible for the dry day, while the trough will be responsible for the cloud cover. Expect a mix of clouds and sun, with high temperatures getting into the low to mid-60s. Again, pretty typical for this time of year.
Outdoor dining and a Sunday evening stroll on the boardwalk are looking good. Temperatures will slide through the 50s. Overnight lows will be in the mid- to upper 40s.
Tune in to Facebook at 10 a.m. May 8 to learn about “Weather In the Pinelands” with Meteorol…
We’ll have a fairly cloudy start to our Monday. If you have outdoor activities or work planned, you’ll be fine until about noon. Even after this time, many will be OK. However, a couple of showers will pass through. Any rain would only fall overhead for a half hour or so, perhaps a little longer at the shore. High temperatures will be milder, and it’ll feel a little damp, peaking in the low to mid-60s.
High pressure will get a better hold of the area Monday night. The clouds will go away. Evening temperatures will be in the 60s and 50s, comfortable to be out with just a light layer. Overnight, lows will be in the mid- to upper 40s.
Winds will turn to the southwest Tuesday. Sunshine will dominate, too. The combination will lead to our warmest day since April 6. I have a high of 73 degrees on the mainland and a few degrees cooler at the shore, which will likely peak late morning, before falling as an east sea breeze develops there. This will be the pick of the week to be outdoors. Just limit your burning, as the wildfire risk will be elevated.
Looking farther down the line, a strong, chilly, low-pressure system will straddle the U.S.-Canada border. A cold front will slide along with it on the southern end. The result will be a few hours of rain for us.
However, it will not be a washout and looks to be during the p.m. hours. We’ll be well into the 60s, with a bit of humidity in the air.
On the backside of this will come strong northwest winds for the rest of the week. Pulling air in from the Canadian Prairies, there will be a chill Thursday. Thursday should only be in the mid-50s, with the sunshine trying to cut the cold. Friday will be back into the seasonable 60s.