Weather: Staying cool through Thursday, Memorial Day weekend not a washout

Wednesday and Thursday will follow in the footsteps of our cloudy and cool Tuesday thanks to onshore winds. Winds will turn to the south for Memorial Day weekend, which will bring warmer and at times stormier weather to the region.

New Jersey will continue to be the battleground between high pressure to the north and low pressure to the south. High pressure will win the fight Wednesday.

As a result, expect a dry day with periods of sunshine. In the atmosphere, we will be dry at nearly all levels, save a stretch from roughly 5,000 to 10,000 feet high. Winds will be from the northeast, funneling from that high-pressure system in New England.

Temperatures will be about the same as Tuesday. We’ll start out in the mid-50s and rise to the mid-60s, staying 5 to 10 degrees below average for this time of year.

Onshore flow will continue into Wednesday night. Clouds will increase, but expect it to be dry. We’ll slide through the 60s and into the 50s during the evening. Let that breeze roll right on through the windows overnight, as we bottom out in the mid-50s.

Thursday will be the transition day into our warmer, more unsettled pattern. With winds from the southeast, we’ll get a blend of milder but also muggier air. Southeast winds are notorious for producing drizzle here, and I expect the same for our Thursday.

Pockets of drizzle, perhaps even light rain, will be present. Unless you’re paving or roofing, your outdoor work will be fine. After school activities will be OK, too. Temperatures respond to the southeast winds. Highs will be near 70 for Egg Harbor City and inland towns (far inland will be near 75), while Sea Isle City and the shore will be in the upper 60s.

Thus concludes the offseason for the Jersey Shore.

Memorial Day weekend will be here again, and we’ll start it off Thursday night. More pockets of drizzle will be around, with a light rain shower again possible. It’ll be a muggy, mild night for us. Lows will be in the lower 60s, so if you’re heading out, you can dress fairly summery.

Computer models are still split on this weekend’s weather, coming down to how fast a mature low-pressure system moves through the area. The European and Canadian models take the low into our area Friday into early Saturday. Then, we turn drier and warmer the rest of the weekend. Meanwhile, the GFS model brings that low in Friday night and it sits over us into the middle of net week, slowly wringing itself over us.

When it comes to mature low-pressure systems like this, I tend to favor the slower pattern. That said, it’s not all bad news.

First, no day will be a washout. Secondly, it will be warm, unlike most of last year’s Memorial Day weekend. Third, I’m optimistic that we squeeze out a dry Monday, though that can change.

Expect most of Friday to be dry. Then, during the late afternoon or evening, a line of showers and storms will roll through. Roadway, stream or creek flooding will be likely in isolated spots with these showers and storms, loaded with semi-tropical moisture. This will continue overnight, which should be the wettest stretch of the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday should be fairly similar. With low pressure weakening but overhead, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be around. It’ll be a weekend of watching the radar. Monday then looks dry.

Inland highs will be around 80, sitting in the mid-70s at the shore.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

