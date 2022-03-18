Weather: Spring fever returns Friday, strong T-storms possible Saturday

The weather seesaw will continue Friday and Saturday. Friday will be warm and dry, especially well inland, where temperatures in the 70s will be likely. Saturday will then bring a storm system. After that, a stretch of rain-free weather will come.

Pockets of fog will be present Friday morning as moisture close to the surface will remain. However, drier air in the form of west winds will move in, and we should have a mix of sun and clouds for the day.

Temperatures will start out in the mid- to upper 40s, already about a dozen degrees above average.

Given the strong March sun and the swap to southwest winds for the afternoon, the inland areas — places like Upper Deerfield Township, Folsom and Ocean Acres — will reach the mid-70s.

Elsewhere, a cooling sea-breeze front will counteract that southwest wind. This will be most prevalent at the shore, which will be in the upper 50s. Towns like Absecon and West Cape May will be in the mid-60s. If you’re traveling to and away from the coast, dress accordingly.

Outside, the evening may be OK in those well-inland areas. Temperatures will fall through the 60s and 50s. Elsewhere, it’ll likely be a little too cool to fully enjoy al fresco dining.

However, heat-trapping clouds will building in ahead of a low-pressure system to the west. That will cap our overnight lows at around 50 degrees, slightly increasing early Saturday.

As long as we stay above 46 degrees at Atlantic City International Airport and 49 at Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City, we’ll have the record for the warmest overnight low for March 18.

Turning to the storm. It’ll be isolated showers, with one good shot of rain.

The potential for showers will begin between 4 and 6 a.m. This potential will end between 7 and 9 a.m.

The one shot of rain mentioned previously will be between 8 a.m. and noon. Outside of that, there will be plenty of dry time.

That said, there is the potential for strong, even severe thunderstorms during the afternoon away from the coast. Spring will deliver in the form of a warm and even juicy atmosphere. Hail and damaging winds will be possible in any storm that does develop.

The rain and clouds will clear Saturday night, thanks to a cold front passing through the area. Winds will turn to the drying northwest direction. We’ll only manage to drop into the low 50s inland, with upper 40s along the coast. So it will stay mild.

Without a real cold punch of air behind the cold front, Sunday will be a comfortable day. Winds will be breezy, sustained 15 mph with gusts in the 30s. Highs will manage to reach the low 60s inland, and the coast should be in the upper 50s. However, I may bump up that number in the next column, thanks to the offshore winds.

Going into next week, all looks dry through Tuesday. A storm system will bring a few rounds of rain Wednesday into Thursday.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

