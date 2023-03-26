For as gloomy and chilly as Saturday was, Sunday will make up for it. Sunshine, a drying breeze and temperatures in the 60s will be around. The week ahead will bring a few opportunities for still needed rain, but also enough dry time to get out and enjoy.

Temperatures Sunday morning will be around 40 degrees in most spots. The damp weather will be behind us, and plenty of sunshine will be around to start the day.

That sunshine will carry over all day long, too. A gusty westerly wind will blow for the morning, getting to between 25 and 35 mph. It’ll then diminish for the afternoon.

Given the offshore wind, the shore should be just about as mild as inland areas, sitting in the low to mid-60s. It’ll be beautiful, and it comes at a great time. We have the Margate Cherry Blossom festival going on, as well as Girls Weekend in Ocean City. Both will be beautiful.

Going into the evening, we’ll fall into the 50s and 40s quickly as the clear sky releases the heat from the day rapidly. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s for Buena Vista Township and inland towns, with the shore in the low 40s just after midnight. Then, heat-trapping clouds will move in, winds will turn to the southeast and we’ll stay about that for the rest of the night.

Monday continues to look like a mostly dry day. Until about 3 p.m., you should be rain free. After this time, there will be scattered showers around, so you could even dodge the rain until the sun sets. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s.

The steadiest rain will be during the evening. This will be as a low-pressure system moves off the Virginia coast and strengthens as it moves northeast. This will bring beneficial rain, with totals between 0.10 and 0.25 inches before it ends between 4 and 7 a.m. We’ll get a kick of a northeasterly wind for the night, too.

Night temperatures will fall through the 50s and 40s.

Tuesday will wind up dry but mostly cloudy. The northeast wind will hang around, giving us a maritime feel. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s, seasonable for this time of year.

A few rain showers will be possible Tuesday night between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. and toward Cape May County. A wave of upper-level low pressure will pass through from west to east.

It’s not a definite, but minor stage tidal flooding will be possible between midnight and 4 a.m. along the susceptible bayside roads. There would be up to 3 inches of salt water. Keep it in mind if you’re driving around there. You may need to move your vehicle a block.

Finally, how about that sun? It’s strong now, at mid-September intensity. So if you’re out jacket free you can burn in about 45 minutes.

This will be true Sunday and Thursday, when full sun is expected.