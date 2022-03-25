WEATHER: Some sun and cool breeze Friday, and a much colder weekend

Local Weather
Get the latest local weather, meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-day forecasts, podcasts, and severe weather alerts.
A showery morning may turn into a stormy afternoon, with severe storms not ruled out. Damaging winds and hail will all be in the realm of possibility. A cold front will clear that out in time for the second half of the weekend, though.
If you liked Monday, you’ll like Tuesday, as temperatures climb slightly with a healthy amount of sunshine. However, after that we’ll go into …
The Atlantic-Cape May Sustainable Jersey Regional Hub is had their virtual Coastal Awareness presentation, with an explanation of the “MyCoast…
Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday are all bonded by one thing, rain. While soggy weather will be around for four of these days, none will be a washout. Coastal flooding may join this on Thursday in a few spots.
Record warm minimum temperatures were set across South Jersey on Friday, as southerly winds and cloud cover at the right times made it feel mo…
Period of rain will fall and a rumble of thunder may even be possible on a damp Thursday. Moving into the weekend, rain showers will be present Friday through Sunday. No day looks to be a washout as a return to wintry air comes.
Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Mar. 22, reports of multiple sonic booms came in across the Jersey Shore. While the exact cause has yet to be determine…
Drought conditions have entered a second week in parts of South Jersey, adding to wildfire concerns.
Maximum high and low temperature records were set across the region Saturday as surprise sunshine boosted temperatures.
