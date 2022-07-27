Weather: Some storms, plenty of dry time in NJ for rest of the week

Showers and storms will fall somewhere in the region Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. However, none of those days will be a washout. Temperatures will stay seasonable Wednesday, with inland 90s Thursday and Friday. A pair of dry weekend days are ahead.

A few showers will kick off Wednesday, which are leftovers from Tuesday night’s wave of low pressure that’s passing along a stationary front just to our south. Similar to the overnight hours, this will primarily be for those south of Route 40. This will last until 8 to 10 a.m. Temperatures will start at or around 70 degrees.

Then, we’ll slowly dry out and clear out. Expect partial sunshine for the afternoon as winds blow from the west-southwest. A sea breeze will kick in for the afternoon, pushing to about the Garden State Parkway. Shore highs will be capped at about 80 degrees. Once you go west of the parkway, highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday evening will be mostly cloudy and increasingly muggy. This is due to a wind shift to the south. Expect 80s and 70s for the evening. Overnight lows will be 70 to 75 degrees, and it’ll feel more like South Carolina than South Jersey as we kick off Thursday.

Thursday will bring memories, perhaps nightmares, of this past inland eight-day heat wave. Hot and humid, the peak heat index will be in the triple digits for a time in the afternoon inland. Highs will be in the mid-90s for towns like Stafford Township.

Toward the coast, there will be sea breeze relief. Highs will peak in the mid-80s midday and then sit between 80 and 85 as the onshore wind blows. The rip current risk is low. However, the ocean will continue to be cold as the southwest flow upwells cold water from the sea floor to the surface.

From about 2 to 8 p.m., isolated showers and storms will pass. Any storm can bring roadway flooding, due to the heavy rain from this soupy airmass. However, many will be rain free.

After the storms fade, we’ll be partly cloudy for the night. Your evening will be in the 80s and then slide into the mid-70s for overnight lows. That’s warmer than average.

Friday will be a touch cooler but just as humid as Thursday. Highs will be in the low 90s inland with mid-80s for Strathmere and the shore. Morning sunshine will mix with afternoon clouds and form storms in the unstable, tropical airmass.

Storm coverage will be more widespread than Thursday. Expect scattered activity from about 2 to 10 p.m. With another busy summer weekend on the way, your evening plans may be impacted. The best advice is to cancel if you can’t tolerate any rain. If you can tolerate some, keep your plans but have an indoor alternative. Heavy rain can again bring roadway flooding.

As we move into the weekend, we’ll go for a pair of dry days, with rain coming Sunday night. With Canadian high pressure likely to exert more of its influence Saturday, I backed off inland 90s here and went with seasonable 80s and comfortable dew points instead. Tidal flooding is still in the cards, but we’ll optimistically forecast no flooding for now. Sunday, we’ll tack on humidity to seasonable temperatures.

Finally, we have a full recap of the heat wave and Monday night’s storms at PressofAC.com. In regard to the rain, it’s important to note that, like many summertime rain events, it was feast or famine for totals. While Atlantic City International Airport broke a daily rainfall record with 3.15 inches, places like West Cape May barely saw a drop.