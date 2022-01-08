Weather: Snow won't melt much Saturday but will Sunday as 40s, rain arrive

Taking a page out of the movie “Groundhog Day,” Saturday will be like Tuesday. The day after the snow falls, we’ll struggle to rise above 32, though with sun. Sunday will then be like Wednesday. We’ll warm into the 40s with fog and rain showers.

We have a full write-up of Friday’s storm separately for you as well, but I just wanted to extend a sincere thank you to everyone who submitted snowfall totals this week. Many of you went to Facebook and Twitter to show off what you had at your place by taking a photo of a ruler in the ground and saying where you are. The whole weather community, from the National Weather Service to the Office of the New Jersey State Climatologist to me, appreciates it. So thank you again.

You won’t need rulers for a while, though. I don’t expect any appreciable snow until at least next Friday. Here’s what’s going on.

Saturday morning will be cold, thanks to the snow-covered ground and clear sky from the night. We’ll be in the teens just about everywhere, even along the island. Wind chills will hover around 10 in the morning as well. Bundle up, and use heat warmers if you have them.