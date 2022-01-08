Weather: Snow won't melt much Saturday but will Sunday as 40s, rain arrive

Taking a page out of the movie “Groundhog Day,” Saturday will be like Tuesday. The day after the snow falls, we’ll struggle to rise above 32, though with sun. Sunday will then be like Wednesday. We’ll warm into the 40s with fog and rain showers.
South Jersey experienced its second snowstorm of the week Friday, and while it did not snow …
We have a full write-up of Friday’s storm separately for you as well, but I just wanted to extend a sincere thank you to everyone who submitted snowfall totals this week. Many of you went to Facebook and Twitter to show off what you had at your place by taking a photo of a ruler in the ground and saying where you are. The whole weather community, from the National Weather Service to the Office of the New Jersey State Climatologist to me, appreciates it. So thank you again.
Meteorologist Joe Martucci predicted 2.5 to 5 inches of snow to fall Friday for South Jersey…
You won’t need rulers for a while, though. I don’t expect any appreciable snow until at least next Friday. Here’s what’s going on.
Saturday morning will be cold, thanks to the snow-covered ground and clear sky from the night. We’ll be in the teens just about everywhere, even along the island. Wind chills will hover around 10 in the morning as well. Bundle up, and use heat warmers if you have them.
From there, air temperatures will go to slightly above freezing. You’ll want the sunglasses, as the sun reflects off the bright, white ground. There won’t be much melting of that snow, though, given the weak sun and cold temperatures. Still, if you wanted to take down the holiday decorations, it could happen if you bundle up.
You might want to wait until Sunday morning, though. Saturday evening will fall to the 15-22 degree range. Then, with southerly winds and increasing cloud cover, we’ll rise through the 20s overnight.
Sunday will hop into the 30s and 40s during the morning. Fog will be present, as both the temperature and dew point, a measure of moisture, rise above freezing. Warm air going over cold surfaces typically brings fog.
Rain will begin between 1 and 4 p.m., last at the coast. This will end between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. I’d expect a few hours of rain within this, so outdoor activities in the afternoon won’t be the best.
A cold front will pass as the rain ends. Computer models like to show a bit of snow mixing at the end. However, I’m going with all rain, as cold air “chasing” down the warm air almost never happens. Rather, expect a strong northwesterly wind that will put low temperatures between 25 and 30 degrees, which is seasonable for this time of year.
From there, though, we’ll get a taste of the polar vortex, the dome of very cold air that likes to sit near the North Pole but will have stretched our way (For the weather geeks out there, to get the frigid cold of the polar vortex, it can either break into two or stretch down our way).
Some of the biggest cold snaps on record come back to the polar vortex. While the term for t…
Monday’s highs will be in the mid-30s. That will be similar to Saturday, but tack on winds around 15-20 mph sustained and wind chills will be no better than the low 20s.
The Press of Atlantic City and Meteorologist Joe Martucci will be featured in the latest epi…
The true core of the cold will come Monday night into Wednesday morning. Overnight and morning temperatures will be in the lower teens inland and upper teens at the coast. Tuesday’s daytime highs will be in the mid-20s — 20 degrees below average and face-bitingly cold.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci