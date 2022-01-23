Weather: Snow showers possible Sunday night, another cold week ahead

We’ll start the day in the upper teens inland and the low 20s at the shore.

High pressure will stretch from Maine to Miami on Sunday, though it will slide offshore during the afternoon. A west wind will warm us up a bit. Highs will get into the mid-30s, above freezing yes, but still about 10 degrees below average.

Clouds will thicken Sunday evening as an Alberta Clipper — a cold, fast-moving low-pressure system — will scurry through the region. Temperatures will fall into the 20s.

A cluster of snow showers will move into the Appalachian Mountains. Some of them will be able to slide through the mountains and make it into South Jersey. Between midnight and 5 a.m. Monday, light snow is possible, most likely away from the shore. Coatings of snow are possible as we greet the day Monday morning.

Once the snow leaves, the clouds get out in a hurry, too. As a result, we’ll have a mostly sunny Monday. Highs will again be in the mid-30s, persistently cold. Winds will be light, so there won’t be much of a wind chill.