Weather: Snow showers possible Sunday night, another cold week ahead

We’ll start the day in the upper teens inland and the low 20s at the shore.
High pressure will stretch from Maine to Miami on Sunday, though it will slide offshore during the afternoon. A west wind will warm us up a bit. Highs will get into the mid-30s, above freezing yes, but still about 10 degrees below average.
Clouds will thicken Sunday evening as an Alberta Clipper — a cold, fast-moving low-pressure system — will scurry through the region. Temperatures will fall into the 20s.
A cluster of snow showers will move into the Appalachian Mountains. Some of them will be able to slide through the mountains and make it into South Jersey. Between midnight and 5 a.m. Monday, light snow is possible, most likely away from the shore. Coatings of snow are possible as we greet the day Monday morning.
Once the snow leaves, the clouds get out in a hurry, too. As a result, we’ll have a mostly sunny Monday. Highs will again be in the mid-30s, persistently cold. Winds will be light, so there won’t be much of a wind chill.
Monday evening will be mostly cloudy. The clouds will act as a blanket over us, preventing our overnight lows from falling too much. Lows will be in the upper 20s for Upper Township and the inland spots, with around 32 readings for Ocean City and the coast.
Tuesday will act like Sunday in the sense that the daytime hours will be dry. In fact, it should be our warmest day of the week, reaching seasonable temperatures in the mid-40s. Therefore, outdoor work and activities will be OK.
However, overnight, a weak storm system will pass by. Precipitation will begin between 4 and 7 p.m. Tuesday, exiting 1 to 4 a.m. Wednesday. I expect mostly rain for this. However, accumulating snow will be possible in towns like Vineland, Folsom or Manchester Township at the end of the event, given cold air moving in and the nighttime timing of this. I don’t expect much snow to stick, though.
Looking ahead, a strong high-pressure system will move in. Gusty winds will send in air chilled by the arctic. Highs will flirt with freezing Wednesday and stay in the 20s Thursday, all with dry conditions.
Lower Township continues its hot start to a cold, snowy January. 0.3 inches of snow fell at …
I’m still watching for the potential of a coastal storm next weekend. However, whether the storm will be on or off for us won’t come until Tuesday or Wednesday.
A few tenths of an inch of snow can make all the difference when it comes to the record book…
Finally, late January is the first time after the winter solstice where you can notice the days getting longer. Sunrise is only about six minutes earlier than our latest sunrise at the beginning of January. However, sunsets are about a half hour later than the earliest ones in the middle of December.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci