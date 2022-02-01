Weather: Snow melts as temperatures rise, but storm, possible ice come Friday

3:37 WATCH NOW: Recapping the Blizzard of 2022 The Blizzard of 2022 brought the biggest snow in 12 years, blizzard conditions to the Jersey…

Between the milder start to the day and southwest winds, we'll have no problem reaching the low to mid-50s Thursday. In fact, if the snow pack wasn't there, I bet Hammonton or somewhere far inland would push 60 degrees. Expect more fog as the even warmer air goes over that thinning layer of cold air at the surface of the snow. That said, outdoor work or exercise should largely be fine. A passing shower will be around in the afternoon.

Thursday evening will be interesting. As the cold front nears us, more and more warm air will get squeezed into the area. So our low temperatures should be right after sunset, in the mid- to upper 40s. Then we should rise back into the 50s. Rain will move in from the northwest over time, between 1 and 4 a.m.

From there, this is what I can tell you. First off, Friday will be a washout, in some way, shape or form. Precipitation will not end until Friday evening, between 8 and 11 p.m. The heaviest will come during the morning, which will be rain.

What is also known is that it will be icy Friday night, regardless of whether any wintry precipitation falls. That's because we'll crash down to below freezing by midnight and the water on the ground won't have the chance to evaporate. Plan on tricky traveling and walking Friday night into Saturday.