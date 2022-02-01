Weather: Snow melts as temperatures rise, but storm, possible ice come Friday

You'll hear more "drip, drip, drip" through Friday as snow melts with temperatures rising into the 40s and 50s. Fog will be present each morning, giving way to the melting snow. That'll end Friday as a storm brings rain, and possibly wintry weather, our way.
Temperatures Wednesday morning will range from the upper 20s in Egg Harbor Township and the inland towns to around 32 in Ventnor and the coast. There will be a few areas of refreeze from the snow melt Tuesday. However, I believe they will be few and far between. The bigger story might be the fog, dense at times as warm air goes over the cold, frozen snowpack.
We'll see wind go from the northeast to the south with time, as high pressure in New England slides farther offshore. This will bring forth a warmer day. Temperatures will peak in the mid-40s. That's seasonable for this time of year, but the warmest since Jan. 25. We'll have a mix of clouds and sun.
It got so cold in Florida over the weekend, iguanas fell from trees. They go into a sort of suspended animation and fall, waking up with the sun's warmth.
Moving into the evening, fog will develop again. Temperatures will only fall into the 40s for the evening hours under a cloudy sky ahead of a long, powerful cold front that will bring a major winter storm to Dallas, Oklahoma City, Indianapolis and Toledo for the middle of the week.
More than 33 inches of snow had fallen at Atlantic City International Airport in Egg Harbor Township.
We'll continue to melt snow into the night, with temperatures only bottoming out in the mid-30s.
The Blizzard of 2022 brought the biggest snow in 12 years, blizzard conditions to the Jersey Shore.
Between the milder start to the day and southwest winds, we'll have no problem reaching the low to mid-50s Thursday. In fact, if the snow pack wasn't there, I bet Hammonton or somewhere far inland would push 60 degrees. Expect more fog as the even warmer air goes over that thinning layer of cold air at the surface of the snow. That said, outdoor work or exercise should largely be fine. A passing shower will be around in the afternoon.
Thursday evening will be interesting. As the cold front nears us, more and more warm air will get squeezed into the area. So our low temperatures should be right after sunset, in the mid- to upper 40s. Then we should rise back into the 50s. Rain will move in from the northwest over time, between 1 and 4 a.m.
From there, this is what I can tell you. First off, Friday will be a washout, in some way, shape or form. Precipitation will not end until Friday evening, between 8 and 11 p.m. The heaviest will come during the morning, which will be rain.
What is also known is that it will be icy Friday night, regardless of whether any wintry precipitation falls. That's because we'll crash down to below freezing by midnight and the water on the ground won't have the chance to evaporate. Plan on tricky traveling and walking Friday night into Saturday.
So back to the potential for wintry weather. The GFS model again continues to paint a picture of heavy freezing rain and an inch or two of sleet. The other computer models show little to no wintry weather for us.
Ultimately, the answer lies in the middle, though closer to no wintry weather. Cold air rarely chases down rain in time to turn into wintry weather. However, I have to give credence to the fact that a lot of cold air is behind it, Saturday's highs will be around 32 and some snow will still be on the ground.
Therefore, I expect non-coastal areas to see a bit of freezing rain Friday evening. Sleet will be possible north of Barnegat Township to Mount Laurel.
