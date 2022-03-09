Weather: Snow may briefly fall in mostly rain storm Wednesday, nicer end of week

From shorts to sweaters and now, snow brushes? For some of you, that will be a reality Wednesday morning as a primarily rainstorm passes through the area. Any snow would be low in accumulation. Then, a quieter end for the remainder of the week.

Wednesday will be a soggy washout. Outdoor plans should be moved to Thursday and Friday.

A low-pressure system will take its best shot at a high-pressure system that sat overhead most of Tuesday. The low will knock the high out, sending it well out to sea.

Rain will begin the storm between 5 and 7 a.m. Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 30s.

Sitting close to the freezing mark, the increase in rainfall intensity will cool the column of air down and should do enough to flip rain over to snow for those in northern Cumberland, western Atlantic and western Ocean counties, away from the water, for a time between 7 and 10 a.m.

However, given the recent warmth and the stronger March sun, I doubt this sticks on roads. Really, this will be a little bit on your windshields and grass. Coatings to perhaps a few tenths of an inch will be all. Elsewhere, it will be plain rain.

After 10 a.m., it’ll be all rain everywhere as onshore winds strengthen. This will blow the 40-something-degree ocean water onto land, which will warm us up to the mid-40s for highs.

In terms of rain, it will be a straight soaker until 4 to 6 p.m. as the center of the low-pressure system moves through the Delmarva Peninsula into our area. After that, a shower will be possible through 9 p.m. or so.

We need the precipitation. South Jersey is listed in “abnormally dry” conditions, a pre-drought stage, by the U.S. Drought Monitor, so the half-inch to an inch of rain (with some snow in there) will be a good drink of water for the ground. Better yet, rainfall flooding issues will be limited.

Into the evening, winds will turn to the northwest and we’ll cool into the 30s as the sky clears out. There is the possibility for wet areas to freeze up for the inland spots as we move into Thursday morning. Lows will be around 30 degrees for Hopewell Township and those away from the coast, while Holgate and the shore will be in the mid-30s.

Moving into Thursday, a piece of high pressure in the Northern tier of the country will slide closer to us. That will keep a good amount of sunshine around. Temperatures will actually be warmer, even with the colder nature of the high-pressure system. Highs will generally be 45 to 50 degrees, aided by that March sunshine.

Virtual coastal flooding awareness presentation to talk place March 18 The Atlantic-Cape May Sustainable Jersey Regional Hub is planning a virtual Coastal Awarenes…

Thursday will be a pretty typical night for this time of year. Under a partly cloudy sky, we’ll slide into the 40s and 30s during the evening. Late night will mean a winter coat will do. We’ll sit around 30 again inland, with readings a few degrees warmer at the coast.

Friday will then be the calm before another storm. You’ll notice high, cirrus clouds move in as the day goes on. It’ll feel like something is about the happen, with a stillness in the air. Highs will be in the 50 to 55 degree range, so outdoor work will be OK.

Then, we get to the weekend storm. Moisture with a front in the Deep South will merge with another front in the Midwest Friday night. These will then merge into a large low-pressure system that will span the entire East Coast as it passes Saturday.

For now, expect a plain rainstorm primarily falling during the daytime hours. Probably more importantly, strong winds will come. Sustained winds will be from the southwest, turning to the northwest at 20-30 mph, with gusts in the 40s. Whether there’s severe weather, or even some snow, will need another day to be figured out.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Local Weather Get the latest local weather, meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-day forecasts, podcasts, and severe weather alerts. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.