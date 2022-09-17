Weather: Smoke, sunshine prevail Saturday, plenty of September heat next week

A smoky, hazy sky will prevail again on an otherwise extremely comfortable Saturday. High pressure will slide offshore for Sunday, which will usher in a warmer and, yes, more humid airmass. There will be plenty of time to be comfortable outside, though.

Expect a vivid sunrise Saturday morning as smoke from the Pacific Northwest wildfires continues to move through our area. It will be brightest toward Cape May, where the smoke is thickest.

Like the past two days, the smoke isn’t low enough to impact air quality much. We’ll likely go from “good” to “moderate” air quality, which still isn’t enough to cause issues.

As the day goes on, we’ll get a grayish appearance in the sky due to the smoke. In a bit of a change from the prior forecast, the biggest plume of smoke will pass during the evening, which should bring a crazy vivid sunset. Send photos to pressofac.com/photosubmissions if you have any.

Besides the smoke, we’ll have a great day for anything and everything outside. Plenty of events are happening along the shore and inland alike. Temperatures will start out in the low 50s in the rural Pine Barrens, mid-50s in other inland spots and low 60s along the coast.

As we go into the day, highs should get back to 80 in Smithville, home of the Art Walk, and upper 70s in Cape May, home of the Harvest Brew Fest.

Winds will turn from north to south as the day goes on and high pressure moves offshore.

After that vivid sunset passes, so too will the smoke. High pressure will shift just offshore. Evening temperatures will be in the 70s, dipping into the 60s. As we go overnight, lows will be in the 60s just about everywhere. However, Hammonton or Folsom, inland and near the Pinelands, will be in the 50s.

Sunday will be the start of a stretch of highs more like the third week of July than the third week of September. However, September does bring its share of very warm, even hot, days, so here it goes.

Sunday will rise to the mid-80s inland and at the shore. A west-southwest wind should limit most of the sea breeze activity that would want to develop. Flies on the beach? Yes, but it’ll be excellent to get away from them in the water. Cookouts or outdoor work are good, too. Dew points will be in the “touch humid” low 60s for most.

Sunday evening will feature a star-lit sky, with barely a cloud in sight. We’ll be in the 80s and 70s, so it will be warm.

Winds will turn to the south overnight, wafting in that very mild ocean water we have. That will keep our low temperatures from falling too low. Morning lows will be 65 to 70 degrees Monday, which is more like July.

Monday will see full sunshine give way to some clouds during the day. This should be our hottest day of the week as warm air gets squeezed between an approaching cold front to the west and high pressure to the east.

Inland highs will generally be in the upper 80s, about 10 degrees above average. We’ll have a puncher’s chance of reaching the record high at Atlantic City International Airport (91 degrees) and Millville (also 91). The heat index will be over 90 in the afternoon, with decent humidity around. An onshore sea breeze should keep the beaches lower in the 80s.

Our first of two weak rain chances will come Monday evening from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. as a cold front passes. More than likely, though, the rain stays in North Jersey.

The second possibility for rain would be Thursday, as another cold front passes through. However, we should be so far removed from the parent low-pressure system that it struggles to rain.

After that, we could get tropical moisture from Fiona in the Atlantic over next weekend. If we don’t, we may be rain-free until the week of Sept. 26.