Weather: Severe weather and gusty winds possible Thursday, but dry weekend ahead

Strong southerly winds will juice up the environment enough to bring thunderstorms, possibly severe ones, Thursday evening. Take in your unsecured outdoor objects to be safe. On the other end of the storms will be an autumnal weekend with a good amount of sun.

Thursday will be mostly dry during the day. As long as your outdoor plans aren’t extremely sensitive to rain, or they’re brief, they should be fine. I’d say 20% of the day before 6 p.m. will be wet.

That said, a rain shower can occur at any point in the day. High pressure will be well offshore by Thursday morning, centered near Newfoundland, Canada. That warm front I spoke about in previous columns doesn’t look to pass through here. Still, it should be fairly mild, thanks to a south-southeast wind that will gust in the 30s for much of the day, even topping 40 at the coast.

Morning temperatures will start in the mid- to upper 50s. Afternoon highs will range from the upper 60s in Ventnor and shore towns to the mid-70s well inland, like Folsom.

More than that, it will be a bit humid as well. Dew points, a measure of moisture in the air, will be in the low 60s. In the summer, that’s a touch humid; in October, that’s pretty humid.

Then, between 6 and 10 p.m., the storm threat really begins.

Damaging winds and flooding roads are the main concerns, though they’ll be isolated. When rain falls at this time, it can be heavy, about an inch per hour. Model guidance has pointed to those north of Route 40 being mainly impacted by this, though everyone should at least pay half attention to the weather. Parts of the area are still in drought, so we could use the rain.

After 10 p.m., the severe weather window will close. However, showers are possible until about 1 a.m. Then, winds will lighten. At the same time, they will turn to the southwest and then the northwest by sunrise. The chilly air won’t have caught up with us yet, so morning lows Friday will be in the above average mid-50s.

Then, from Friday until next Wednesday, we’ll be caught in a new weather pattern. A counterclockwise-spinning upper level low-pressure system will slowly move from Ontario to Quebec during this time. We’ll be on the southern edge of this.

At first, we’ll be mild to warm. Friday will be in the mid- to upper 60s for highs under a mostly sunny sky. Friday night will see a wide range of lows, though. The Pine Barrens will be in the mid-30s, the Garden State Parkway corridor will be in the upper 30s, while the beaches likely stay in the low 50s. Dress accordingly.

Breezy southerly winds will blow Saturday. That will boost highs to the mid-70s in mostly inland towns, save those from Dennis Township on south, where it’ll be a few degrees cooler. The shore will be in the upper 60s.

An upper level cold front of sorts will pass Sunday. That will send us into a cooler regime. Sunday will still be seasonable, in the upper 60s. However, the clouds will block out that direct sun that would warm you up.

By next week, highs will be below average. That’ll be true Tuesday and Wednesday, which look to stay at or below 60. Considering the average high is in the upper 60s inland and mid-60s at the coast, this should keep October 2022 as the coolest in a while.