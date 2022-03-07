Weather: Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for parts of the area Monday night

A severe thunderstorm watch for the potential of severe weather is in effect for all of South Jersey, except Cumberland and Cape May counties, through 11 p.m. Monday.

A line of showers, with embedded thunderstorms will pass through the areas in the severe thunderstorm watch from 9 to 11 p.m.

The line will last for no more than 30 minutes.

Given the near record warmth and the relatively humid air that comes with it, severe weather will be possible. This will be true mainly west of the Garden State Parkway in the non-peninsular part of Cape May County, up the coast, where the warmest temperatures will be expected. Damaging winds will be the main threat.

A wind advisory is already in effect for all of South Jersey from noon Monday to 1 a.m. Tuesday. This is the cover the 40 to 50 mph gusts that will be likely. Garbage cans and outdoor lawn furniture will topple over. While unlikely, power lines may fall in spots, leading to outages.

It will be important to secure your surroundings Monday morning.

However, embedded thunderstorms may bring gusts up to 70 mph, which would cause widespread damage and power outages in the localized places where it would occur.

The Storm Prediction Center, a government agency in Norman, Oklahoma, has put those Bridgeton on north and west in a level two of five risk for severe weather, a slight risk. For South Jersey east of Bridgeton and generally to the Garden State Parkway corridor, a level one risk, a marginal risk, has been issued. Typically, a level one or two risk occurs with severe weather here.

Rainfall flooding will not be likely. Rainfall totals should be under a half inch. However, the region does need the rain. Those generally south of the White Horse Pike are in a pre-drought stage, put in place by the United States Drought Monitor, called "abnormally dry", and have been since December. Rain or snow will be needed in March to prevent drought from breaking out as water use and evaporation increases in April.

The record warmth is partially responsible for this threat of severe weather. Storms typically travel along a sharp boundary of cold and warm weather, whether it are thunderstorms or nor'easters.

Record high temperatures were set at Atlantic City International Airport and Millville, both with a high of 71 degrees. The previous record was 68 degrees at ACY. Records go back to 1943 at ACY and 1947 in Millville.

Meanwhile, Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City set a record maximum low temperature of 48 degrees. Records at the marina go back to 1874.

For Monday, record high temperatures at ACY and Millville look to fall again. The previous daily high marks were 75 and 73 degrees, respectively, in 1974. Atlantic City Marina likely will not break the record, as a cooling sea-breeze will limit highs into the low 60s.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

