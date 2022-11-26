Weather: Saturday the better half of a 50-50 weekend

Saturday will be the better weekend day for putting up holiday lights, walking around shops and all things outdoors. Sunday will have some dry time but a few hours of rain and strong winds.

We’ll start with Saturday morning, which will be remarkably clear as high pressure dominates in the Carolinas, extending its influence not only north to New Jersey but onward to Quebec. Temperatures will hover around the freezing mark inland, with the shore around 40 degrees. It’ll be a seasonable start.

Winds will go from the northwest to the southwest as the day goes on. They won’t be as gusty as what we saw late Friday. Expect top gusts at 25 mph.

High temperatures will be in the mid-50s everywhere.

During the evening, we’ll fall into the 50s and 40s quickly. The clear sky and light wind will allow for quick cooling, keeping the so-called blanket off the surface.

Clouds will slowly move in after midnight, and winds will pick up from the south. Overnight lows will range from the upper 30s in Hammonton and inland towns to the mid-40s in Margate and the shore. However, temperatures will start to rise right before dawn.

Sunday will see clouds thicken as high pressure moves away and two cold fronts come to play. If you have outdoor plans, focus them on the morning and midday.

Rain will begin between 1 and 4 p.m., from west to east. Winds will kick up from the southwest. Sustained winds will be 15 to 25 mph, with higher gusts.

High temperatures will be around 60 degrees, and it’ll be a bit muggy. I say that because the winds and warmer air will lead to the possibility of a thunderstorm. If we get one, damaging wind gusts will be possible.

Otherwise, the rain will end between 6 and 9 p.m.

Winds will weaken into the night. The first of two cold fronts will pass around midnight, clearing the clouds and drying us out with a westerly wind.

Overnight lows will be very mild, 50 to 55 degrees. That’s about our average highs for the year.

Temperatures will barely rise Monday, though, as colder air aloft moves in. Highs will be around 55 degrees. The second of the two fronts will pass during the afternoon. We’ll get gusty as winds turn to the northwest. We should travel down through the 40s quickly by sunset.

Tuesday will be seasonable with some sunshine. Another low-pressure system will track near us but pass to our west Wednesday. We’ll be on the warmer side of the storm, with a few hours of rain, strong southwest winds and highs around 60 degrees.

Finally, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s outlook for Dec. 2 to 8 shows a 40% to 50% likelihood of above average temperatures. In short, that’s a lean to more 50- and 60-degree days during this period.

That said, I’m eying a big cooldown for the middle of the month.