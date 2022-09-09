Weather: Rounds of tidal flooding through Saturday as warmer weather returns

Up to 9 inches of salt water will be likely Friday and Saturday evening due to northeast winds and the full harvest moon. However, outside those times will be pleasant, summery weather with inland highs in the 80s.

Coastal flooding

Water on the roads and even property will be likely at some point between 6 and 11 p.m. Friday and then again from 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday.

The first spots to see water will be along the Atlantic Ocean. However, most towns are fully protected from minor to borderline moderate flood stage on the ocean side.

The larger bays — Barnegat, Great and Delaware — would be next to see flooding within this window.

Last will be the tidal streams and creeks, such as the Sluice Creek in Dennis Township.

While the northeast winds will be weaker Friday, 5 to 10 mph and barely blowing Saturday, the full harvest moon will be closer, peaking at 5:59 a.m. Saturday. Those forces will essentially add up to bring the same level of flooding Friday evening as what we saw the past two evenings.

So if you flooded the past two nights, you will do so again Friday. If you see flood water, turn around. Your car will corrode in the salt water. Plus, the wake from going through the wave can damage people’s homes. I was in Atlantic City Wednesday night, and that wake did add a few inches to the overall flooding on the sidewalks.

By Saturday, we’ll drop our tidal levels during the evening high tide. Only the susceptible spots will see salt water for one or two hours.

A dry, summery weekend

High pressure will be the weather player for the weekend. A clockwise-spinning system will move from New England Friday to just north of Bermuda when we exit the weekend Sunday.

That will lead to rain-free conditions and, with a ridge of upper-level high pressure over the weekend, send temperatures back up to seasonable levels.

Friday will be the sunniest day of the weekend. Expect a northeast wind to bring a clean feel to the air, with dew points in the dry 50s. Morning temperatures will start in the 60s everywhere. Then, as we go into the afternoon, highs will peak in the low 80s in Port Republic and inland towns, with upper 70s in Atlantic City and the shore.

Friday evening will be great for a stroll on the boardwalk or high school football. Temperatures will fall into the 70s and 60s from sunset until midnight. Winds will come out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph overnight, which will keep temperatures a little more elevated.

Overnight lows will be right around 60 inland, while the shore towns will be in the mid-60s.

Saturday will be a great day for outdoor events like the Mummers parade in North Wildwood and the Food Truck-Wine & Beer Festival in New Gretna. Morning sun will mix with afternoon clouds, especially in Cumberland County. Highs will climb to the upper 70s at the coast to the mid-80s well inland.

Saturday evening will see a blanket of high clouds fill in overhead. That will bring high, cirrus clouds ahead of our next rainmaker Monday. Evening temperatures will be in the 70s again. Overnight lows will be in the 60s.

Filtered sunshine will be the case for Sunday, with those high clouds partially blocking out the sun. Despite the grayish appearance to the sky, it will be dry and good for outdoor work or plans. Highs will be similar to Saturday.

Rain likely will move in before dawn Monday and not leave until late Tuesday. Monday will be close to a washout, while Tuesday should have good pockets of dry time. It’s much needed rain as we try to end this drought.

Drought update

There’s no change to the status of drought. Cape May, eastern Cumberland and far southern Atlantic counties (Corbin City to Buena Vista Township on south) are still in a severe drought, the third highest of four levels of drought, according to Thursday’s update from the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The rest of Cumberland County and most of the rest of Atlantic County are in a moderate drought, the lowest level of drought. Most of Ocean County and towns like Brigantine and Hammonton are in a pre-drought stage known as abnormally dry conditions.

The new map’s data is through 8 a.m. Tuesday, so it does not take into account the 1 to 5½ inches of rain we saw. My prediction is that we’ll get out of severe drought in next Thursday’s update, with moderate drought for most of South Jersey.