Weather: Rounds of storms, coastal flooding Thursday, nice weekend ahead

Two rounds of storms will impact parts of the region Thursday, but it’ll be a mostly dry day. Severe weather is possible well inland. Coastal flooding will again happen during the p.m. with a comfortable, bright weekend ahead.

The first round of showers and storms will pass from 5 to 10 a.m. In that window up to two hours of rain will occur, with the most rain likely in Cumberland County and away from the Atlantic Ocean.

Severe weather is unlikely. However, one or two of us could deal with wind damage during the morning. Rainfall totals will range from nothing near the coast to a half-inch.

Most of the rest of the day will be dry. Winds will turn from the east to the south for the day. It’ll be more sticky but not overly humid. We’ll get a partly sunny sky, with high temperatures ranging from the mid-70s along the shoreline to the low 80s in Cape May Court House and inland towns.

During the evening, two things will happen. One will be a risk for thunderstorms from 7 p.m. to midnight as a cold front passes. We do have to watch for severe weather. My bet is there will be severe weather in Pennsylvania and New York, where it’s coming from. However, by the time it reaches here, we should be severe weather free.

Similar to the morning, Cumberland County will have the highest risk for the heaviest rain and damaging winds. Just stay weather aware for the evening. Rainfall totals will range from, again, nothing in some spots to a half-inch.

Minor stage coastal flooding will again occur at any point between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m., around the p.m. high tide. Tide levels will be a little lower than the Wednesday p.m. high tide, but still, up to 9 inches of flood water will be likely in the spots that typically flood.

Otherwise, temperatures will fall from the 70s into the 60s for the evening. Winds will kick up from the southwest until the storms pass. Then they’ll flip to the west.

Overnight lows will be mild, in the 65- to 70-degree range.

There isn’t much cold with the cold front. In fact, during the summer, the day after cold fronts can be our hottest days, with the sunshine heating up the drier air faster than muggy air.

This will be no different. Inland highs will be at or just above 90 degrees. Even the shore will get in on the heat, likely getting to the upper 80s, as west-southwest winds try to pin back the sea breeze (Long Beach Island could stay in the 70s). Dew points will be in the touch-humid low 60s.

We’ll be mostly sunny until another line of storms pushes through with an actually cooler cold front. That front will bring a line of storms for up to an hour between 5 and 10 p.m. Wind damage cannot be ruled out in these storms. Make sure to secure loose objects.

The coastal flooding likely will not be present for the Friday p.m. high tide. Good news. Even better news is the reality of a dry weekend, with high pressure large and in charge.

It’ll be comfortable, with low dew points and plenty of sunshine. The only caveat may be the winds. They’ll be sustained 15 to 25 mph with gusts in the 30s, which can blow sand down the beach and your paper plate at the cookout away.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

