Weather: Record warmth possible this September-like weekend

One of the most comfortable weekends of the year, not just November, will be this weekend. Highs will be in the 70s through Monday, even for most spots at the shore. With September-like nights as well, breaking a few temperature records is possible.

For Friday, we will have areas of fog to start. In particular, this will be inland. When you have a warm airmass moving in over a relatively cooler and drier landmass, like we have here, it creates fog. Take it slow getting around through 9 a.m. or so. Visibility will be under a quarter mile in a few areas. Once the fog burns off, we’ll have a mostly sunny day. Morning lows will start in the 50s just about everywhere. For highs, we’ll begin our streak of 70s inland, reaching the low 70s. The southeast breeze will keep the beaches cooler, though I use that term loosely. It’ll be plenty pleasant, in the upper 60s.

Friday evening will be great for strolls on the boardwalk and high school football playoff games. Temperatures will only slide through the 60s until about midnight. Southeast winds off the ocean will mean another night of patchy, dense fog until about midmorning Saturday. Morning lows will be in the upper 50s in Buena and inland towns, with low 60s in Margate and the shore. I imagine a lot of heaters will stay off.

Saturday will be mostly to partly sunny once that fog burns off. Winds will turn to the southwest, and this is key. Winds will be more offshore than onshore. That will allow the beaches to join in on the 70s as well. Expect low 70s there, with a balmy mid-70s reading inland. It’ll be a great weekend to support our businesses along the shore. Hey, maybe it’ll be just warm enough to lay out on the sand in a bathing suit. Boating will be fantastic as well, with low wave heights.

Saturday evening will slide through the 70s and 60s for the evening. You’ll even feel a twinge of summertime humidity in the air.

Overnight lows will again be in the upper 50s inland, with low 60s at the coast. Make sure to turn your clocks back an hour, too.

Despite the sun setting in the 4 p.m. hour Sunday, and the leaves falling from the trees, it’ll feel like an early summer day. We’ll pretty much copy Saturday and paste it into Sunday. That means 70 to 75 degrees for highs, light south winds and a bit of humidity. The difference will be Sunday winds up mostly cloudy as a cold front nears the area. Still, outdoor events will be great.

Monday’s forecast is lower confidence than I would like. That’s because a cold front will pass at some point during the day. Behind it will be cooler air (though still plenty mild for November).

If the front passes during the afternoon, which I believe it will, highs will be 70 to 75 degrees one more time.

If it passes during the morning, highs get capped at 65 to 70 degrees. Then, we’ll fall into the 60s for the afternoon as gusty winds from the northeast kick in.

Either way, it’ll be pleasant, and rain will not be likely.

In all, Atlantic City International Airport could break record high temperatures Saturday through Monday. At Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City, the record high on Saturday and Sunday is possible. Monday’s record high will likely go down, as long as the cold front passes late.