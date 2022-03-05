Weather: Record warmth may arrive Sunday into Monday

Saturday will be the transition day from winter chill to the spring fever that will emerge Sunday into Monday. Temperatures in the 50s will be around Saturday with 60s for Sunday and 70s for Monday, sitting just shy of record highs in the area.

We’ll kick things off with the coldest part of the weekend, Saturday morning, which won’t be all that cold. Temperatures actually rose slightly Friday evening, so we’ll be sitting around 30 degrees when the sun rises. High clouds will filter out the sun.

As the day goes on, a southerly wind will develop. High temperatures will be in the mid-50s inland to low 50s at the coast. That’s warmer than Friday but still much cooler than the following two days, as the warm air won’t mature yet in our region.

Saturday evening should play out similarly to Friday evening. Expect temperatures to fall but then rise after midnight or so. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid-40s just about everywhere before picking up into the 50s on a southerly wind and cloudy sky.

As a warm front lifts north, sprinkles or a shower will be possible from roughly midnight to 10 a.m. Any rain that falls will be brief and light, so outdoor plans should be fine during this time. By sunrise Sunday, we’ll be in the 50s.

We’ll keep rising from there as a strengthening west-southwest wind moves in. This will benefit spring weather lovers in two ways. First, it’s pulling in mild air, but secondly, the more offshore direction of the wind should keep the cooling sea breeze away.

Highs will be in the mid-60s inland and just a touch below that at the shore. It’ll be a mostly cloudy day, but for early March, I think many of us will take 60s anyway we can get it. That is about 15 degrees above average highs for this time of year. Anything from a day on the boardwalk to spring cleaning will be fine, as long as you don’t mind the breeze.

Sunday night will see winds continue. With the cloud cover, we’ll be more like late May than early March. Expect evening temperatures around 60 degrees, perhaps good for outdoor dining (again minus the gusts, which will be 25-30 mph). Then, overnight, lows will be in the low to mid-50s.

As long as the thermometer stays above 51 degrees in the 24-period of Sunday, Atlantic City International Airport will have the record for highest minimum temperature. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City will need to stay above 48 degrees, also possible. Both will be contingent upon temperatures pre-dawn Sunday.

Monday will be warmer inland but cooler at the shore. Winds will turn more southwesterly, with sustained winds of 15-20 mph and gusts in the 30s.

A cooling sea breeze will likely be present along the shore. Don’t get me wrong, it’ll be pleasant, it’ll be in the low 60s. However, make your way to Tuckerton and the Garden State Parkway corridor, and you’ll be in the upper 60s.

Then you to go Mays Landing and inland spots and you’re talking mid-70s. So if you like shorts and flip flops, head west. I doubt we get to record highs at ACY or the marina, as both of them are in the mid-70s.

Expect a little more sunshine Monday, though I’d still say it’s fairly cloudy.

At night, a cold front will slice through the area. That will bring a few hours of rain, likely between midnight and noon Tuesday.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

