Weather: Ready, set, sizzle! Record heat expected inland Saturday, Sunday

Beach season is starting early. For the second year in a row, the weekend before Memorial Day will be the sizzler, with inland mid-90s Saturday and near 90 Sunday. Sea breeze relief can be found near the beaches.

Here are the records that could fall over the weekend:

Saturday’s high temperatures at Atlantic City International Airport (93 degrees), Millville (91) and Lower Township (88)

Saturday’s warmest low temperature in Millville (68)

Sunday’s high temperature in Millville (93, set last year)

Sunday’s warmest low temperature at ACY (67), Millville (65), Lower (64) and Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City (65)

I’ll keep you updated in print and online if those records fall.

The high heat is due to a Bermuda high-pressure system pumping in southwest winds around the clockwise-spinning system. Aloft, a ridge of high pressure will work in from the Bahamas our way. Temperatures about 2,500 feet high are about 68 degrees, near a record for this time of year and even above average for July.

If you want to do outdoor work or exercise inland Saturday, do it before 10 a.m. (I’m joining a few people for a group workout from 9 to 10 a.m.). Temperatures will start in the mid-60s, with perhaps a few upper 60s well inland, like Millville.

By 9:30 a.m., with plenty of strong May sunshine, we’re in the 80s on a southwest wind. Temperatures will likely peak around 80 at the coast late morning before that sea breeze kicks in and keeps the shore bouncing between 75 and 80 degrees for the day.

Inland, though, we’ll keep warmer. I believe those towns just shoreward of the Garden State Parkway — Upper Township, Linwood and Tuckerton — will be in the mid-80s. Go west of there, and it’s low to mid-90s for highs. There will be a bit of a frizz factor as well, and the heat index will be between 95 and 100 degrees during the afternoon.

Assuming ACY reaches 95 degrees Saturday, that will be the third earliest day to hit 95 since records started in 1948. May 19, 1962, was the earliest.

The sun will drop in the evening, but our temperatures won’t much. It’ll actually be a nice night for a party outside or outdoor dining, with 80s inland and 70s at the coast for the evening. That warm air aloft and higher dew points will prevent us from falling overnight.

Lows will range from 65 to 70 degrees, highest inland. While inland areas cool faster than the shore at night, it’s so warm inland that 70 is all you’ll get. Hence, the potential for records. Keep the fans or air conditioners on.

We’ll almost do it all over again Sunday. However, most highs west of the parkway will sit around 90 degrees. Those near the bays will be in the low 80s, with mid-70s at the beach. It’ll be a more comfortable day for your outdoor plans. However, it will be a bit more humid. The reason we’re not as hot is because we’ll have more afternoon clouds and cooler air will work in from that 2,500-foot level.

So it will be a dry day. However, a powerful cold front and strong Canadian high pressure behind it will cap the heat to the weekend itself. One to two hours of showers and storms will pass between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Severe weather is unlikely.

In the footsteps of that will be a strong north-northeast wind, practically blowing down the beaches and shape of the state. Sustained winds of 15 to 20 mph, along with the cooler high pressure, will put temperatures in the more seasonable 70s for Monday. A shower is not out of the question. However, it should be a mostly dry day.

Finally, it’s time to brush off the heat safety tips for the weekend. Make sure to drink plenty of water, keep out of the sun if you’re inland as much as possible between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. And keep your pets as cool as you are.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

