Weather: Raw Wednesday with fog, mist and drizzle, but ends for Full Cold Moon

It won’t rain much Wednesday, but the fog, mist and drizzle will put a damper on most outdoor plans.

We then turn dry as the Full Cold Moon arrives Wednesday night, and we will stay rain-free through Friday.

Southerly winds Wednesday will blow a relatively milder air mass over the relatively cooler land. That will condense air into low clouds, which should bring areas of fog as well.

This will be most prevalent through midmorning. However, fog can’t be ruled out at any part of the day Wednesday. Be careful driving and walking around.

The potential for rain will be in the morning south of Route 40. However, drizzle and mist will be prevalent in this maritime air mass.

Temperatures will start out around 50 degrees. Daytime highs will peak in the upper 50s for Atlantic City and shore towns, with Weymouth and most inland towns in the low 60s.

Going into the evening, a cold front will pass between 4 and 7 p.m. That will change winds to a drying, northwesterly direction. As a result, the fog, mist and drizzle will clear out, too. Expect a fairly mild evening. Even as the cold front passes, the core of the cold air won’t come just yet, and the evening will fall into the 50s. The Full Cold Moon, the last full moon of 2022, will arrive at 11 p.m., and conditions will be great for taking it in.

Overnight into Thursday, lows will fall to between 45 to 50 degrees. That’s about where our average high temperatures are this time of year.

Knowing that, it should come as no surprise that Thursday’s temperatures will be above average. High temperatures will be in the mid-50s with a partly sunny sky. Winds will be from the north. However, we will still wait for the cooler air. It’ll be a great day to be out and about.

Clouds will slowly build during the night ahead of our next system, which will be a warm front that pushes in from the southwest.

Evening temperatures will fall into the 50s and 40s. As we go overnight into Friday, lows will be 35 to 40 degrees, generally. The rush of cooler air will finally arrive, and it will be more seasonable, with daytime highs around 50 degrees. A strong high-pressure system, centered in Quebec, will wage battle with the wet warm front. We’ll get cloudier as the day goes on, but the high pressure system will keep it dry during the daytime hours.

Eventually, the high pressure loses out. Rain begins to fall Friday evening and will last right through Saturday.

If you wanted to do outdoor holiday shopping in Cape May or Smithville, or decorate outside your home, there will be periods of dry time to do so. The rain should be steadiest Friday night. Saturday’s rain looks to be light and scattered.

Winds will turn to the northeast Saturday, and that should bring minor stage tidal flooding to the shore during the high tide. It’ll be the nuisance flooding we typically see.

Hope everyone had a great weekend and start to the week over the past couple of days. It’s great to be back in New Jersey. I have a new episode of “Snow Search” for you at PressofAC.com, as we take a look at next week’s snow potential in the region.