Weather: Rare third thunderstorm of January possible on soggy Thursday

Rain showers during the day Thursday will turn into steadier rain Thursday night. A thunderstorm is possible, which, if it happens, would be the only time on record that’s happened three times in one January at Atlantic City International Airport.

A light band of rain showers will lift north through the area as late as 8 a.m. for Cumberland, Cape May and Ocean counties.

More persistent showers will develop about 9 a.m. That will then last until about 4 p.m. or so.

Within this, the wettest places will be north of the Atlantic City Expressway. Brigantine, Eagleswood Township and Surf City would all have more rain.

Either way, though, no place is a washout. I’d say 60% of the day will be rain-free north of the expressway and 70% south of it.

Along with that rain will come a possible thunderstorm. Atlantic City International Airport has reported thunderstorms on two separate hourly reports this month. This could make three.

Since records started in 1943, there have only been 12 instances of January thunderstorms here. Two was crazy enough, let alone three.

Temperatures will be mild. We’ll be around 40 degrees to start the day and get to 50 degrees by sunset on a southeast wind.

Temperatures will continue to warm into the evening, getting to between 50 and 55 degrees by midnight. Rain will become steadier during this time as a warm front creeps in from the south and a cold front creeps in from the west.

A line of heavier showers will pass between 9 and 11 p.m. A stray shower will pass between 2 and 5 a.m. Friday. Otherwise, though, we’ll dry out as winds flip to the west.

Temperatures will fall to the low 40s by daybreak Friday. That’s 15 to 20 degrees above average for this time of year, feeling more like mid-April than mid-January.

Friday will then be blustery and dry. Gusts will be 25 to 35 mph, highest at the shore. Morning sunshine will give way to afternoon clouds. With highs around 50 degrees, it’ll stay mild as we wrap up another week.

Winds will diminish Friday evening. Cold air aloft will settle in more, allowing us to have a more seasonable night.

Expect temperatures in the 40s and 30s by midnight. After midnight, we’ll fall through the 30s, bottoming out around 30 for Buena and inland towns. Ventnor and the shore will be in the mid-30s.

The weekend will be mostly dry. However, Saturday will be the drier day of the two. High pressure will settle in from the west. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s. If your holiday decorations are still up (as is the case by me), it’ll be a good day to take them down.

A quick-hitting coastal storm will then come Sunday, likely Sunday afternoon into Monday morning.

Some computer forecast models are trying to bring us snow for part of the storm. There is a decent amount of cold air available for northerly winds around the system to tap into by Monday. However, I believe it’ll be too little, too late for us.

Expect plain rain throughout the process. Rainfall flooding is a possibility in spots with poor drainage.

Salt water tidal flooding will be possible between 6 a.m. and noon Sunday for the morning high tide.

In terms of winds, I don’t foresee significant issues. But I’ll update you with details as we get closer.