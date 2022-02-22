Weather: Rainy mid-week as NJ warms to the 60s, wintry weather threatens after

Rain showers will be present both Tuesday and Wednesday as high temperatures will rise to the 60s inland for the middle of the week. A wintry mix then will threaten to kick off a mainly rain storm Thursday into Friday.

We’ll start off with a balmy-for-February Tuesday morning. Temperatures are in the 40s, and well into the 40s at that, thanks to a strong southerly wind blowing in air from the mild Gulf of Mexico. Clouds will be on the increase.

Tuesday won’t be a washout. However, rain showers will begin between 7 and 10 a.m. This is associated with a warm front that will lift well to our north. Rain showers will be around for the rest of the day, with a steady period of rain forming after 4 p.m.

Through 4 p.m., the driest areas will be in Absecon and those of you east of the Garden State Parkway, furthest removed from the warm front. West of the Parkway, I’d expect hit-or-miss showers. If you can dodge the rain, being outside will be pretty fine, as highs get into the mid-50s inland, low 50s at the coast.

As we go into the evening, that period of rain will carry on from 4 p.m. to between 8 and 10 p.m. Then, a shower can’t be ruled out at any point of the night, but mostly, it will be rain-free.

With southwesterly winds howling and the heat-trapping cloud cover, temperatures will stay steady in the 50s overnight. It’ll feel more like an muggy October night than a February one.

A final wave of better organized rain showers will fall from roughly Wednesday morning’s commute until noon. There will still be dry time within this for your outdoor plans.

Then, with sunshine coming out and a cold front still to our west, we’re going to get warm inland. I’m talking upper 60s for towns like Buena and Jackson, mid-60s for those closer to the Parkway and then upper 50s for the shore and Cape May County. All of this will be well above average for this time of the year.

In fact, with all of this warm air and a cold front passing, we may be able to spark up a late-day shower, typical of the summer.

Otherwise, what goes up, must go down and temperatures will fall. We’ll go into the 50s and 40s during the evening as the clouds will briefly clear out. As we go deeper into the overnight, clouds will start to return, capping off our cooling right on either side of freezing. Winds will now be out of the northeast. That then will take us to our storm system that threatens to bring wintry weather on Thursday.

Cold, surface high-pressure will be in New England, which will put temperatures on the ground and a few thousand feet up near or below freezing well into the afternoon. That means wintry weather. However, there will be an above-freezing layer roughly 5,000 to 10,000 feet high.

That means it likely won’t be snow, but rather sleet and freezing rain. At this time — and it’s very subject to change — look for a wintry mix to start during Thursday afternoon, mainly away from the immediate shoreline. The shore, slightly milder thanks to the ocean, should be just rain.

Eventually, winds will turn to the southwest near the surface and warm everywhere up enough for rain. I’m not sure yet whether the rain will happen by sunset or by midnight. However, after midnight, we will be in the 40s and raining, washing away whatever falls before.

Areas of roadway flooding will be possible overnight and into Friday night as the rain will continue to fall. Rain will then end during the morning. Highs will reach up to 50 and then we will begin another temperature drop as we round out the work-week.

Finally, the setup is favorable for a weak coastal storm to pass us Sunday, with cold air around. However, it’s too early for any details at this time.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Local Weather Get the latest local weather, meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-day forecasts, podcasts, and severe weather alerts. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.