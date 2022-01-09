Weather: Rain Sunday but expect ice Monday, polar vortex Tuesday

Look for a dry, somewhat breezy morning. Temperatures will be around 30 degrees at sunrise and rise quickly into the 30s and 40s on a southwest wind. Expect areas of fog, along with sun.

Then, between 1 and 3 p.m., rain showers will enter the forecast. Given the southwest wind and short distance to the relatively milder Delaware Bay, I expect all rain to fall. However, take a drive along the New Jersey Turnpike or head to the northern reaches of the state, and it’ll be dangerous to travel around. Air temperatures may be in the mid-30s, but the roads and sidewalks will be below freezing and that rain will freeze on contact. This could be worse than what happened there Wednesday.

For our forecast, it’ll be rain until 9 to 11 p.m., rolling off the coast last. Within this time, it’ll be fairly steady but also lighter. Totals should be between 0.10 to 0.25 of an inch.

As the rain ends, a cold front will pass through. With a chilly high pressure behind it, we’ll have a strong northwest wind. Temperatures will fall below freezing in the pre-dawn hours Monday, bringing areas of refreeze. Lows will be in the upper 20s inland, with around 30 at the shore.