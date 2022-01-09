Weather: Rain Sunday but expect ice Monday, polar vortex Tuesday

Look for a dry, somewhat breezy morning. Temperatures will be around 30 degrees at sunrise and rise quickly into the 30s and 40s on a southwest wind. Expect areas of fog, along with sun.
Then, between 1 and 3 p.m., rain showers will enter the forecast. Given the southwest wind and short distance to the relatively milder Delaware Bay, I expect all rain to fall. However, take a drive along the New Jersey Turnpike or head to the northern reaches of the state, and it’ll be dangerous to travel around. Air temperatures may be in the mid-30s, but the roads and sidewalks will be below freezing and that rain will freeze on contact. This could be worse than what happened there Wednesday.
For our forecast, it’ll be rain until 9 to 11 p.m., rolling off the coast last. Within this time, it’ll be fairly steady but also lighter. Totals should be between 0.10 to 0.25 of an inch.
As the rain ends, a cold front will pass through. With a chilly high pressure behind it, we’ll have a strong northwest wind. Temperatures will fall below freezing in the pre-dawn hours Monday, bringing areas of refreeze. Lows will be in the upper 20s inland, with around 30 at the shore.
You will need to take it slow outside Monday. Icy roads, sidewalks and bridges will all be possible. With high temperatures only climbing into the mid-30s, this could be true for most of the day as well, despite a mostly sunny sky. The mid-30s feel common now, but it’s 10 degrees below average and a far cry from the last week of the year.
Then, a true arctic cold front will pass Monday evening. No rain will come from this, but a polar plunge will as the polar vortex gives us a swipe. A breezy northwest wind will send us down in the 20s and teens by midnight.
As we begin the day Tuesday morning, get ready for upper teens in Atlantic City, mid-teens in Galloway Township and the Garden State Parkway corridor, and low teens in Vineland. Wind chills will be close to zero. Face-numbing cold.
Some of the biggest cold snaps on record come back to the polar vortex. While the term for t…
That will bring us to our coldest day since Feb. 1, 2019. The sun will shine but not do anything to warm us up much. I have a high temperatures of 25 degrees inland and 26 degrees at the shore. You will want a jacket, hat, scarves, gloves and thick socks to stay comfortable if you’re out for a while.
Tuesday night will be even colder. Given the snowpack, the incoming energy from the sun is reflected into space. So when night comes, there isn’t much heat to give off. We’ll be in the upper teens at the shore, around 10 inland and have a smattering of single digits in places.
