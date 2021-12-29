Weather: Rain returns Wednesday, double dose of storms for New Year's weekend

Tuesday wasn’t a day in the sun, but at least it was dry. Wet weather will return Wednesday and Thursday. Another brief reprieve will come for the ball drop on New Year’s Eve. Then, a double dose of storms will arrive for the holiday weekend.
Rain showers were expected to have begun before dawn Wednesday, associated with a stationary front that will be draped across the Mason-Dixon line for most of the day. We’re not far from there, so we’ll see the rain.
That said, Wednesday will not be a washout. As long as wet ground doesn’t bother you, a bike ride or outdoor work will be fine. Visit PressofAC.com to find the radar, and you can track the rain from there. I’d say 70% of the daytime will be dry.
Otherwise, it’ll be another mild day. As of Tuesday, Atlantic City International Airport had recorded the seventh warmest of 79 Decembers on record. We could get to sixth place after Wednesday. Highs will range from the mid-40s around sunrise to the low to mid-50s during the afternoon.
The evening will just see isolated showers. Then, a band of steady heavier rain will work in between 9 p.m. and midnight. This is due to a wave of low pressure moving along the front and the stationary front traveling east. This rain will last for the rest of the night, ending between 3 and 6 a.m. Temperatures will fall into the 40s.
Compared to the last column, it does look like the rain will actually be a little farther south. Therefore, our highest totals should be in Cape May County, which really needs the rain.
Showers will then continue through Thursday, generally ending midday. Rainfall amounts of 0.4 to 0.7 inches will be likely for Cape, as well as the Delaware bayshore in Cumberland County. The rest of the region will see between 0.2 and 0.4 inches.
So if you have outdoor plans Thursday, focus them on the afternoon. We’ll try to squeak out a little sun, but expect plenty of clouds. Despite a north wind, highs will be in the low to mid-50s, above average, as the closest available cold air will be bottled up in Canada.
Most of Thursday night will be dry. Winds will calm, and we’ll fall into the 40s. However, the leftovers of that front will try to squeeze out a shower between 1 and 7 a.m. New Year’s Eve. If you see one, it’ll be brief.
New Year’s Eve will be the nicest weekday, a fitting end to 2021. I do believe it’ll be mostly cloudy, and highs in the mid-50s again could even bump us to the fifth warmest December on record.
Expect 40s and a mostly cloudy sky for the evening and when the clock strikes midnight. Clouds will fill back in as we start off 2022. If you’re working or partying deep into the night, we’ll be in the seasonable 30s.
From there, the forecast becomes chaotic. Rain and wind will be likely at times from Saturday until Monday. Coastal flooding threatens as well. Here’s what I can tell you.
Saturday is trending wetter, especially during the afternoon and overnight. This will be with the initial surface low-pressure system, which will roll up the Appalachian Mountains. It’ll be another mild day, with highs in the 50s.
A secondary low-pressure system will form off the coast, a coastal storm, Sunday into Monday. The exact timing is unknown. However, a lull in the activity before starting up again looks likely. Winds will be strong from the north on the back side of the system, either Monday or Tuesday.
Coastal flooding cannot be ruled out. However, I doubt it will be anything more than minor, nuisance flooding.
