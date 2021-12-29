Weather: Rain returns Wednesday, double dose of storms for New Year's weekend

Compared to the last column, it does look like the rain will actually be a little farther south. Therefore, our highest totals should be in Cape May County, which really needs the rain.

Showers will then continue through Thursday, generally ending midday. Rainfall amounts of 0.4 to 0.7 inches will be likely for Cape, as well as the Delaware bayshore in Cumberland County. The rest of the region will see between 0.2 and 0.4 inches.

So if you have outdoor plans Thursday, focus them on the afternoon. We’ll try to squeak out a little sun, but expect plenty of clouds. Despite a north wind, highs will be in the low to mid-50s, above average, as the closest available cold air will be bottled up in Canada.

Most of Thursday night will be dry. Winds will calm, and we’ll fall into the 40s. However, the leftovers of that front will try to squeeze out a shower between 1 and 7 a.m. New Year’s Eve. If you see one, it’ll be brief.

New Year’s Eve will be the nicest weekday, a fitting end to 2021. I do believe it’ll be mostly cloudy, and highs in the mid-50s again could even bump us to the fifth warmest December on record.