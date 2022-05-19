Weather: Rain paves the way for summer warmth this weekend

Rain will continue through midmorning. When that passes, a warm front will lift north through the region, which, in conjunction with a Bermuda high-pressure system, will bring our first summer sizzle of the year.

A round of rain that developed overnight will continue through 8 to 10 a.m., ending first along the Delaware Bay and last on the shores of Ocean County. You’ll need the rain gear for a few hours after sunrise. However, after 10 a.m., we are looking dry for the rest of the day. The only thing I’d say is that there is a low risk of a shower or storm between 4 and 8 p.m. However, that risk has diminished compared to the last column.

The sun will come out, drying out the wet ground. So outdoor work or activities will be fine, especially in the afternoon.

Temperatures will begin in the mid-50s. Winds will be from the east to start, then flip to the south after the rain ends and the warm front lifts. It’ll be in the mid-60s when the rain ends. Then, we’ll jump to the upper 70s inland and near 80 well inland, away from the cooling influence of the water. Speaking of the water, the shore will be lower in the 70s.

Into the night, we’ll have a mainly clear sky and a south wind. That will raise the floor for how low temperatures will go.

The evening will be in the 70s and 60s. With a twinge of humidity in the air, overnight lows will be in the upper 50s.

Friday will see a south to southeast wind. This will keep a pretty similar setup to Thursday in terms of a gradient in temperatures from Ocean City to Vineland. No rain here, just a mostly sunny sky. The shore will be around 70, the Garden State Parkway corridor will be around 80, and those in Vineland and well inland will be a few degrees higher. It’ll feel summery as we enter our last weekend of the “low” season.

Friday night will be balmy. It’ll be a great evening for outdoor dining, with temperatures in the 70s in the hours just after sunset.

Overnight, lows will be in the low 60s. That’s about 10 degrees above average for this time of year and more like mid-June than mid-May and a possible record (more on that later). You might even want the air conditioning on at night. We’ll have a mainly clear sky.

Saturday, the strength of the high-pressure system near Bermuda will meet a fever pitch, with the hottest temperatures of the period. Above a half-mile up, temperatures warm for July will be overhead. Hook that into a strong May sun and a southwest wind and we get 90s for places like Deerfield Township and Folsom.

Closer to the shore, like Egg Harbor Township, it’ll be in the upper 80s, still summery. The shore will be in the upper 70s, which will be great for the beach. However, make sure to stay away from the water. Give it one more week, when the lifeguards come back.

