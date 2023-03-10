Another Friday, another storm system to kick off the weekend. Rain, up to two rounds of coastal flooding and even a localized mix of snow will be with us late Friday into Saturday. The rest of the weekend will be dry, staying on the chilly side.

Whether it’s a bike ride, walking to or from work, or an outdoor project, you should have plenty of time to do so Friday. I believe we’ll remain dry until between 3 and 5 p.m. Temperatures will start out around 30 degrees inland and in the mid-30s at the shore. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-40s.

Rain will be steady for the rest of Friday. Winds will be light, coming from the southeast between 10 and 15 mph, with gusts in the 20s. Temperatures will fall to around 40 degrees by midnight.

Then we get a break in the action starting between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m., ending between 4 and 6 a.m. The biggest break will be in Cape May County, with the most rain in Ocean County.

As the center of a low-pressure system moves east, off the Virginia coast, a piece of the storm will pivot south from New England. With this, it will drag down cold air, and that’s where things get interesting.

There will be a mix of rain and snow from 6 to about 10 a.m. As usual, Ocean County, farther north, will be most likely to see that mixing, or even all snow.

Regardless, with temperatures 34 to 37 degrees when it does snow, it won’t stick to the ground. Essentially, it’ll act just like rain, wetting the ground even more. Slushy coatings can occur in towns like Folsom or inland Ocean County.

After 10 a.m. any snow would go back to rain. By 1 p.m., we’ll be dry.

There will be coastal flooding to contend with. Spotty minor flood stage, with up to 3 inches of salt water on susceptible bayside roads, will take place between 8 and 11 a.m. Saturday. Then, between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m. Saturday night, widespread minor flood stage, with up to 6 inches of salt water in those spots, will be likely.

Find tide times, coastal flooding forecast for the Jersey Shore here Below are Jersey Shore locations with previous and forecast tide data. The forecasts show wh…

Road closures on the Black Horse and White Horse pikes between the mainland and the shore will be likely for a brief period of time. Plan an alternate route for the streets that typically flood.

Otherwise, Saturday afternoon will be mostly cloudy, chilly and breezy. Highs will only be in the mid-40s, with wind chills near 32 on a stiff northerly wind. Bundle up if you’re going to the Sea Isle City St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Saturday evening will be seasonable. We’ll fall into the 40s and 30s for the evening. Inland, we’ll drop to the mid-20s. Ventnor and the shore will be around 32 degrees.

Sunday will be the dry reprieve between storms. A little luck of the Irish will be in play for the Atlantic City St. Patrick’s Day parade.