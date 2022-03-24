Weather: Rain may bring thunder Thursday, weekend looks mostly dry

Periods of rain will fall and a rumble of thunder may be possible on a damp Thursday. Moving into the weekend, rain showers will be present Friday through Sunday. No day looks to be a washout as wintry air returns.

We should actually catch a break in the rain Thursday when the sun comes up, after a wet night. We’ll be in between surface low-pressure systems that are moving over the region.

As long as you can handle a wet ground, outdoor exercise or projects should be fine through about 8 to 10 a.m.

Then, another wave of low pressure will ride along a stalled out front near us. Expect a pretty steady round of rain through 2 p.m. in places like Bridgeton to 6 p.m. in Barnegat Light and the Ocean county shoreline. Rain will be heavy at times but beyond the usual ponding of roadway flooding, rainfall flooding won’t be a serious issue. We need the rain, as evidenced by a number of local streams and creeks running well below average.

Going back to the front, its placement will be key. South of the front, expect 65 to 70 for inland highs and rumbles of thunder with the rain.

I believe the front will set up along the White Horse Pike. However, a shift 20 miles would mean that warmth and thunder shifts along with it. The shore should be 55 to 60 degrees either way.

We’ll then catch a break in the rain for a few hours. Then, a cold front will push across the region. Expect showers to pepper South Jersey between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. However, some of you will wind up completely dry.

Rainfall totals Thursday, including what happened Wednesday night, will total between 0.75 and 1.50 inches, with a gradient running from west to east, highest along the shore. These are the kinds of beneficial rains we need to avoid drought going into the growing season.

After the cold front passes, a drying northwest wind will blow. We’ll see partial clearing. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s for Friday morning lows.

Friday will then be mostly dry. We’ll have a good amount of morning sunshine, giving way to a mix of sun and clouds during the afternoon.

An area of vorticity, or spin, in the roughly 15,000- to 20,000-foot layer of the atmosphere will pass overhead. That, coupled with a horizonal transfer of cold air from the northwest, will lead to spotty showers between 2 and 8 p.m. Any showers that do fall will be brief, and after school sports should wind up OK. At worst, you’ll have a bit of a delay.

Highs on Friday will top on out either side of 60, on the upper end of seasonable.

A cold front will pass Friday evening, which will wipe out that rain chance. It won’t cool us down much, though. The evening will be in the 50s. Overnight, we’ll slide into the mid-40s for lows under a mainly clear sky.

Saturday will be Friday Sr. We’ll have morning sunshine. Then, clouds will come during the afternoon. A much stronger piece of vorticity will slide through our way during the afternoon and evening.

As a result, I’d expect showers or even a period of rain after 2 p.m. through 10 p.m. I still believe it will be more than 50% dry during this time, but to play it safe, keep outdoor events to before then. Winds will start to pick up as the showers move in. Expect sustained winds from the northwest of 15 to 20 mph.

Highs will take a step down, sitting in the mid-50s at the coast, upper 50s inland.

The wind will still blow from the northwest Sunday. With it will come another step down the thermometer. Highs will be in the upper 40s this time. That’s about 5 degrees below average for us, not that much. However, compared to where we’ve been, it’ll feel cold. It’s a good sign that we can’t put away the winter coats just yet (though the days with highs in the 30s and nights in the teens are over).

A spotty shower is possible during the afternoon, again. You’ll see rain for 30 minutes, at most.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

