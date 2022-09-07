Weather: Rain and wind Wednesday, up to 12 inches of tidal flooding through Thursday

We’ll lose the widespread rain Wednesday but pick up a strong onshore wind as a mini coastal storm spins right off our shore. Tidal flooding will be likely Wednesday and especially Thursday.

While the rain won’t be as widespread Wednesday, it will be heavy at times and there can still be areas of roadway flooding. If you see flood water, turn around, don’t drown.

Any time, anywhere on Wednesday can have rain. That said, it can be broken down a little more than that.

First off, the closer to the New Jersey Turnpike you are, the drier you’ll be. Bridgeton will be drier than Atlantic City, for example.

Secondly, the wettest time of the day looks to be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you need a rain-free window for outdoor work or projects, before or after those times will be the best.

Generally, rainfall totals will be between a quarter-inch and a half-inch. However, a few of you will pick up over an inch, and that’s where you would see flooding.

Morning lows will start out in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. It’ll be a muggy day. Highs will be in the mid-70s, with dew points in the sticky 70 degree range. Winds will pull off the water, giving a maritime feel. Sustained winds will be 15 to 20 mph from the east-northeast.

That will help bring tidal flooding. Between 5 and 8 p.m., up to 6 inches of salt water will be likely in the spots that usually flood, such as West End to Wellington Avenue between Ventnor and Atlantic City and the base of the Route 72 causeway in Ship Bottom. As with rainfall flooding, turn around when you see tidal flooding. The salt water will corrode your car over time.

Pockets of rain will carry with us into the evening. Then, between midnight and 2 a.m. Thursday, it should dry up. It’ll still be cloudy overnight and breezy too, thanks to that nearby low-pressure system, though. The evening will only fall through the 70s. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-60s, which is seasonable for this time of year.

Thursday will feel like a storm is coming, though it’ll be just the opposite. Northeast winds will blow, and the morning will start off cloudy. However, eventually, high pressure from Canada will push that coastal storm away from us. It’ll be an improving day with sunshine for the afternoon.

That said, we’ll still have coastal flooding. Another day closer to the Saturday full moon, the water levels should be even higher than Wednesday. Cape May County should reach moderate flood stage, with up to a foot of water in spots. The rest of the region should reside in that more nuisance minor flood stage. Flooding times would be 5 to 9 p.m.

High temperatures will creep up to seasonable levels. For inland areas, that means upper 70s. The coast will be in the mid-70s. It won’t be a horrible day for some Locals’ Summer beach time.

Thursday evening will be comfortable and mainly clear. We’ll fall into the 60s by midnight just about everywhere. We’ll kick off Friday morning sunny and in the 60s.

Friday will be a sensationally sunny day as the winds weaken even more. Highs will peak in the upper 70s at the coast, low 80s inland.

Finally, I brought back to pressofac.com/weather a video on how to find whether your block will flood in the next high tide. If you’re concerned, give it a watch and bookmark it for the next time, too.