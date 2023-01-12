Weather: Rain, 45+ mph gusts and fog await South Jersey Thursday into Friday

Move outdoor events to the weekend. If you live at or near the shore, charge up your devices in case the power goes out Thursday night. Beware of fog, too. Another late week storm will impact South Jersey.

We’ll break grip with high pressure Thursday morning. That will turn what was a cloudy sky into rain showers that will begin about 8 a.m. and continue for the rest of the day.

Rain showers will be brief, under a half hour. However, they will likely fall again and again, making outdoor activities difficult. What I will say is that the morning will be drier than the afternoon.

Temperatures will go from 40 to 45 degrees at sunrise to 50 to 55 degrees at sunset. We’ll stay in the 50s overnight as warming southerly winds pick up in intensity.

Showers will turn to widespread rain about 8 p.m. It will rain consistently until between 6 and 8 a.m. Friday.

We’ll be in the worst part of the system from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Isolated areas of roadway flooding are possible along with damaging winds and dense fog east of the Garden State Parkway. A soaking rain, perhaps with a thunderstorm, will be the deal.

Sustained winds will be 15 to 20 mph from the south for those west of the parkway and away from the Delaware Bay.

For places like Pleasantville, Stone Harbor or Beach Haven, winds will be more powerful. Twenty to 30 mph sustained winds will be likely, also from the west.

The wild card will be the gusts. Winds about a half-mile high, very close to the surface, will be up to 75 mph. A thunderstorm or torrential downpour would mix much of that down. That would cause wind damage.

However, thunder or torrential downpours are not very likely. Otherwise, the only areas that may have wind concerns would be at and near the shore, where it’s windier anyway.

What’s more likely for these locations will be dense fog. Fog under a half mile will be likely from midnight until the rain ends Friday morning. Be careful walking, biking and driving around in it.

All in all, though, it’s a low-impact storm for us. There will be no coastal flooding and no snow.

Winds will turn to the west right after the rain ends between 6 and 8 a.m. Gusts will be 25 to 35 mph for the day, and that will be enough to dry us out. We’ll be fairly sunny by noon and partly sunny for the afternoon.

It’ll be a topsy turvy day in the temperature department. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s around sunrise. We’ll then slowly fall to the mid-40s by sunset. You’ll want a winter jacket if you’ll be out all day.

We’ll then revert to typical January air for Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. Morning lows will be 27 to 32 degrees at the shore, rising to 40 to 45 degrees. Inland areas will start in the 20s, with highs also around 40 to 45 degrees.

All of this will come with plenty of sunshine. If you’re traveling across the country this weekend, America will be treated to pretty calm conditions across the Lower 48. Flying into California may pose problems with rain Saturday.