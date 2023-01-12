 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weather: Rain, 45+ mph gusts and fog await South Jersey Thursday into Friday

If you have outdoor activities planned for more than three hours, move them to Friday or the weekend, Meteorologist Joe Martucci says. Rain showers Thursday will turn to a soaking rain Thursday night. Damaging winds and fog threaten as well. Joe has the full outlook plus, a travel forecast f…

Move outdoor events to the weekend. If you live at or near the shore, charge up your devices in case the power goes out Thursday night. Beware of fog, too. Another late week storm will impact South Jersey.

Storm Threats.JPG

We’ll break grip with high pressure Thursday morning. That will turn what was a cloudy sky into rain showers that will begin about 8 a.m. and continue for the rest of the day.

Rain showers will be brief, under a half hour. However, they will likely fall again and again, making outdoor activities difficult. What I will say is that the morning will be drier than the afternoon.

Temperatures will go from 40 to 45 degrees at sunrise to 50 to 55 degrees at sunset. We’ll stay in the 50s overnight as warming southerly winds pick up in intensity.

Showers will turn to widespread rain about 8 p.m. It will rain consistently until between 6 and 8 a.m. Friday.

We’ll be in the worst part of the system from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Isolated areas of roadway flooding are possible along with damaging winds and dense fog east of the Garden State Parkway. A soaking rain, perhaps with a thunderstorm, will be the deal.

Sustained winds will be 15 to 20 mph from the south for those west of the parkway and away from the Delaware Bay.

For places like Pleasantville, Stone Harbor or Beach Haven, winds will be more powerful. Twenty to 30 mph sustained winds will be likely, also from the west.

The wild card will be the gusts. Winds about a half-mile high, very close to the surface, will be up to 75 mph. A thunderstorm or torrential downpour would mix much of that down. That would cause wind damage.

Winds Hald Mile Up.JPG

However, thunder or torrential downpours are not very likely. Otherwise, the only areas that may have wind concerns would be at and near the shore, where it’s windier anyway.

What’s more likely for these locations will be dense fog. Fog under a half mile will be likely from midnight until the rain ends Friday morning. Be careful walking, biking and driving around in it.

Visibility.JPG

All in all, though, it’s a low-impact storm for us. There will be no coastal flooding and no snow.

Winds will turn to the west right after the rain ends between 6 and 8 a.m. Gusts will be 25 to 35 mph for the day, and that will be enough to dry us out. We’ll be fairly sunny by noon and partly sunny for the afternoon.

It’ll be a topsy turvy day in the temperature department. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s around sunrise. We’ll then slowly fall to the mid-40s by sunset. You’ll want a winter jacket if you’ll be out all day.

We’ll then revert to typical January air for Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. Morning lows will be 27 to 32 degrees at the shore, rising to 40 to 45 degrees. Inland areas will start in the 20s, with highs also around 40 to 45 degrees.

TRavel Hazrds.JPG

All of this will come with plenty of sunshine. If you’re traveling across the country this weekend, America will be treated to pretty calm conditions across the Lower 48. Flying into California may pose problems with rain Saturday.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

