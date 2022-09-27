Weather: Quiet until Friday but Ian's remnants may bring coastal flooding, rain

Tuesday through Thursday will all feature sunshine and dry weather as temperatures slowly slide down the thermometer to wind down September. Coastal flooding will threaten as early as Friday and into early next week while Hurricane Ian’s remnants near us.

We will sit on the southern edge of a large, counter-clockwise-spinning low-pressure system that will stretch from Newfoundland to Michigan and south to our area for the day. Around this low is a large piece of vorticity, or spin, about 20,000 feet up in the atmosphere. As the sun rises, it will create more unstable air in this already unstable air mass. As a result, hit-or-miss showers or storms will flare up around it. It’s a classic “cool season” setup — and one we’ll see plenty more of.

For us, though, I believe we’ll be dry. We’re living right on the edge of that low, and the rain should hold to the northern half of the state. Just expect a mostly sunny day with a westerly wind.

A fairly cool air mass will sit overhead ,though we won’t get any of that just yet. Temperatures will be nearly the same as Monday’s. That means morning lows in the 50s and afternoon highs in the mid-70s just about everywhere.

With a light wind, mainly clear sky and dew points in the 40s, which is very dry, it’ll be a night of quick cooling. Your evening will be in the 70s, 60s and 50s. The heat from the day can escape well into outer space.

We’ll kick off Wednesday morning in the mid-40s in the rural Pinelands of Dennis Township. Linwood and the Garden State Parkway corridor will be in the upper 40s. Brigantine and the shore will be in the mid-50s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be nearly the same as each other. Both will have a mix of clouds and sun, sunniest Wednesday morning and Thursday afternoon.

Winds will be gentle from the west and northwest, under 10 mph.

Both will be lovely for outdoor events or work. Highs will reach to about 70 degrees just about everywhere. With water temperatures still around 70, a sea breeze wouldn’t necessarily develop anyway, even if the winds were from a different direction.

Then we get to the weekend. I’ll be focused on Hurricane Ian and what it could do to us. The best news for us is: no direct impact from it. By the time it nears us, it’ll be a remnant tropical system, but there could still be impacts.

Those impacts look mainly to come from coastal flooding and heavy rain. Tidal flooding will be possible for any high tide from Friday to Monday, most likely over the weekend itself. Onshore winds between high pressure to the north and the remnant low pressure to the south will drive waters onto land. It’s too early to tell how much, but we have resources online that will tell you where the flooding will be, based on the forecast.

High pressure will also do all it can to prevent it from raining here. I believe Ian will end up winning, bringing rain. How much remains to be seen, though.

So, for most, it’ll be fine to be outside most of the weekend.

Lastly, it’s been five years of writing the weather column and more at The Press of Atlantic City. Thanks for welcoming me into your homes, beach trips, commutes and more through all seasons, from Bridgeton to Brigantine. Meteorologists are well known for traveling around the country to forecast the weather, but to stay home, in New Jersey, and do it, has been a pleasure.