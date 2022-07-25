Weather: Potential damaging winds, flooding, to end 8-day heat wave Monday

For those sick of the heat, we’ll be gifted the end of this heat wave for Christmas in July on Monday.

However, that will come with the price of scattered severe storms. The storms could bring wind damage, flooding rains and small hail.

Our last day of the heat wave should have our warmest morning. Given the increasingly humid air and strengthening southerly wind, low temperatures will stick around 80 degrees in most places. The exceptions will be the Pine Barrens and the immediate shore, which should be in the mid-70s. We’ll have a mainly clear sky.

That sky will give way to cloud cover as the day goes on. To our west will be a heat wave-busting cold front. Along with it will be the ingredients for severe weather.

High temperatures will be in the low 90s inland and mid-80s at the shore. However, what we “lack” in heat, we will make up for with humid air. Dew points will be in the muggy 70- to 75-degree range, keeping the peak inland heat index in the low 100s. Take it slow outside, drink water and keep your pets cool, too.

Sand likely will kick up at the beaches during the day. Southwest winds of 15 to 20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph, will blow. There also will be a high risk of rip currents. Please heed the cautions of lifeguards. If you see “no swimming” signs out, they are for our safety.

Between 5 and 11 p.m., the thunderstorms and the cold front will pass through. The storms will be scattered. Not everywhere will see one. Some will see multiple thunderstorms. Any of them brings the risk of severe weather.

Flooded roadways will be the main concern, especially at the shore, which is highly urbanized. Rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour will be possible. Wind gusts over 60 mph, knocking out power and tree branches, will be possible. Charge your devices and bring in loose objects before 5 p.m.

Hail could also occur. Typically, you need a relatively cold pool of air aloft to do that. That’s more likely in the northern half of the state.

And then, we end our heat wave.

Winds will turn to the west overnight. The air will dry out, and the clouds will clear out. It’ll still be a night more fitting for South Carolina than for South Jersey. Lows will be 70 to 75 degrees, but change is on the way.

Winds will be from the northwest Tuesday and, yes, cooler air will come with that. That cold front will wind up just sitting south of our area. That will leave some cloud cover in the forecast, especially near Cape May. A shower or two could pop up at any time south of the Black Horse Pike. However, I expect most to be rain-free.

It’ll feel like December out there Tuesday. Ok, just kidding, but it will be below average for this time of the year. Expect low 80s for Egg Harbor City, Longport and everywhere in the region.

We will stay in the seasonal 80s Wednesday. The heat will surge back Thursday. Inland highs will go to the mid-90s, with the upper 80s at the coast.

It’ll be a one-day special, though. We’ll be seasonable for the weekend.

Look for a recap of the numbers and the whys from this heat wave later in the week. There are a number of interesting stats to pull out from this. Stay safe today.