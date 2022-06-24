Weather: Plenty of sun, low dew points, gentle breezes for NJ weekend

It looks like a weekend winner for any and all summery outdoor events. We’ll be treated to a partly sunny sky, at cloudiest, low dew points and just enough of a breeze to keep it comfortable.

We’ll deal with a little bit of fog through 8 a.m. Friday, mainly in the places that saw rain Thursday. The wet ground and moisture in the low levels of the atmosphere help to produce the fog.

Otherwise, it’s a comfortable morning, with temperatures starting out on either side of 60 degrees and the sunshine coming out after 8 a.m.

That sun will mix with pop-up cumulus clouds during the afternoon. I believe we stay dry from any shower or storm that would want to flare up. Winds will be gentle from the west at first, but an onshore sea breeze will develop and push inland to about the New Jersey Turnpike as the day goes on.

High temperatures will peak in the low 80s well inland, around 80 for the Garden State Parkway and mid-70s along the coast.

Friday night will be a lot like Thursday night. It’ll be mainly clear, with temperatures falling through the 70s and 60s. After midnight, fog will develop. The fog should be more limited than the night before. All in all, it will be a good one to leave the windows open and let the breeze roll on in.

Saturday and Sunday will then both be nearly the same. In fact, by the time the weekend is done, I’m forecasting an “A” in our shore summer weekend weather report card.

Both days will be sunny to mostly sunny. Temperatures will start out in the 60 to 65 degree range. Afternoon highs will be between 85 and 90 degrees inland. Meanwhile, the shore’s cooling sea breeze will keep the coastal communities down to between 80 and 85 degrees.

Dew points will be low by late June standards. It’ll be sitting right around 60, which is just a touch humid in my book. The shore will be a little higher when the sea breeze kicks in.

Winds will be 5 to 10 mph Saturday, going up to 10 to 15 mph Sunday. The Atlantic City Seafood and Music Festival will be great, as will the Somers Point Garden Tour and whatever cookouts you have going on.

Both Saturday and Sunday evening will see us fall into the 80 and 70s. Dinner outside looks good.

Overnight, we’ll bottom out in the 65 to 70 degree range for Brigantine and the shore. Dennis Township and inland spots will be between 60 and 65 degrees.

Looking ahead to next week, we’ll have to keep an eye on Monday. Severe weather will be possible as a cold front, and thunderstorms, come on through. It’ll come down to timing. Afternoon and early evening storms bring more of a threat than if they come in the morning. Damaging winds will be the main concern.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

