A shower will be possible at any point Sunday. However, most of the day will be dry with an onshore wind. A cold front will clear for the beginning of the new week, bringing rain-free but still sticky, conditions.
You’ll kick off your Sunday morning in the upper 60s to low 70s, warmest by the water. There will be areas of fog through about 8:30 a.m., but then we’ll have a partly sunny sky.
Winds will blow from the east Sunday. Typically, that means the shore is in the 70s. However, when ocean temperatures remain in the upper 70s, sunshine pushes the coast into the 80s. Further inland, expect mid-80s for Egg Harbor Township, near the Garden State Parkway. Further inland, like Buena, should be near 90 degrees.
Dew points will be in the sticky 70-degree range, which, among other things, will lead to a bad hair day.
Easterly winds and a cold front to our south will bring a few showers. We can get a little more specific than that, though.
First, the driest areas will be along the shore, where the onshore wind is a stabilizing one.
Secondly, any point of the day can see rain. However, the morning will be the driest.
Thirdly, it’s not a washout. At least 80% of the daytime hours will be dry. A number of us will be completely dry. No need to cancel outdoor plans unless you have no tolerance for rain. For example, the Seedorf McMeekin 5K in Atlantic City could very well go rain-free.
Rain showers will move slowly, and roadway flooding will be possible under any heavy shower.
As the sun goes down, the showers will taper. Expect us to fall into the 70s by 9 p.m., and we’ll stay in the 70s for much of the night. With a partly cloudy sky, it’ll be comfortable to hang outside and extend the weekend. Inland overnight lows will be in the upper 60s.
Moving into Monday, high pressure will be the dominant player. However, it will be located in Nova Scotia. So, winds will continue to be offshore.
Given the very warm waters, it’ll be a sticky, rain-free day. The stabilizing influence of the ocean should yield a great amount of sunshine to kick off the last few days of August.
High temperatures will be in the low 80s at the shore. Just inland will be in the upper 80s, while far inland will be in the low 90s. The heat index will peak in the mid-90s. Last-minute summer plans will be OK.
Monday night will be a quiet one. High pressure will slip further east but still hold enough influence over us. Down into the 80s and 70s we’ll go for the evening. As the sun rises Tuesday, it’ll be in the upper 60s inland to low 70s at the coast, very seasonable.
Tuesday will be nearly the same as Monday. The only difference is clouds will work in late in the day ahead of our next system. However, with onshore winds and temperatures in the 80s for most, summer’s heat will go on.
Wednesday still looks to bring rain. As promised, I’m watching for this to be a more widespread event. Alas, those hopes are drying out, just like our ground. More than likely, we’re dealing with one or two broken lines of showers and storms during the day.
The weather after that won’t help our drought concerns, but it will help bring a super comfortable, very bright, dry stretch for much of Labor Day weekend.
Here are 2022's hurricane names and the lower, but still active updated forecast
Click below to see the hurricane season forecast by Colorado State University
Colorado State University has updated their forecast for the 2022 hurricane season, showing a shift downward in the final expected totals.
18 named storms, tropical storms or hurricanes are now expanded. That's still above the 14.4 1991-2020 average and a downward move from the initial 19 forecast issued on April 7.
Of those 18, eight look to be hurricanes, with maximum sustained winds of 74 mph or greater. That's one less than the initial outlook.
Half of those, four are expected to be major hurricanes, category three, four or five storms. That's the same as the initial forecast.
Colorado State also breaks down the season by risk to land from a tropical system. New Jersey has a 33% chance of a tropical storm being within 50 miles of land, with a 10% risk of a hurricane.
The initial outlook was slightly higher, at 35% and 11%, respectively.
The main reason for the downward shift in season projections is that sea surface temperatures in the subtropical Atlantic Ocean, roughly from 20 to 35 degrees north latitude (North Carolina is about 35 degrees north), are cooler than average.
Still, warm tropical waters and a lack of change of winds with height, wind shear, promote a more active than usual season.
Alex - Used
Alex was formerly known as Agatha as it strengthened in the Pacific Hurricane Basin. It then crossed over Central America and went into the Gulf of Mexico. However, it wouldn't be until it was east of Florida that it became the first named tropical storm of the year, passing near Bermuda on June 5-6.
Bonnie - Used
Bonnie formed near the east coast of Panama on July 1. Bonnie developed unusually south for a tropical system.
Colin - Used
Danielle
Earl
Fiona
Gaston
Hermine
Ian
Julia
Karl
Lisa
Martin
Martin replaces Hurricane Matthew, which was retired by the WMO from the 2016 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
Nicole
When is the peak of hurricane season in the Atlantic?
Owen
Owen replaces Hurricane Otto, which was retired by the WMO after the 2016 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
Paula
Shary
Tobias
Virginie
Walter
Here's the 2022 list in one graphic
If we get past Walter, here's the supplemental list of storm names
AccuWeather also predicts an above average hurricane season, they talked with us
Expect another above-average tropical season in the Atlantic Ocean and New Jersey will need to watch for a close call. 16 to 20 tropical storms, 6 to 8 of them hurricanes and 3 to 5 of them major hurricanes is expected. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has long-time AccuWeather tropical expert Dan Kottlowski on the podcast to talk about that, growing up in rural Indiana and his map splits of the Garden State.
Subscribe to the Something in the Air podcasts wherever you get them. New episodes are released the first and third Wednesdays of each month.
