Weather: Parts of South Jersey to be above 60 this week

As the sun continues to shine over the next couple of days, those well inland, away from the gentle onshore breeze, will climb into the 60s over the next couple of days. The next shot of wet weather won’t be until Thursday, leaving plenty of enjoyable time outside.

Temperatures Sunday morning will range from around 30 in places well in the Pine Barrens, like Richland, to around 32 for the rest of the mainland and near 40 at the shore. High pressure will continue to dominate the landscape, moving through New England during the day.

Around the clockwise spinning high pressure system will be a gentle easterly wind. Similar to Saturday, temperatures will be all over the place. At the shore, highs will be around 50 degrees. Hop onto the mainland, and we’ll be in the upper 50s.

Once you work your way into western Atlantic and Cumberland counties, expect low 60s for highs.

Either way, the plentiful, strong March sun will make it feel nice when you are out. So, enjoy it, whether it is a walk in the park or a house project.

Moving into Sunday evening, we’ll slide through the 50s and 40s during the evening under a clear sky. Overnight lows should be above freezing in the 30s everywhere on the mainland to the low 40s at the shore.