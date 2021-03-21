Weather: Parts of South Jersey to be above 60 this week

As the sun continues to shine over the next couple of days, those well inland, away from the gentle onshore breeze, will climb into the 60s over the next couple of days. The next shot of wet weather won’t be until Thursday, leaving plenty of enjoyable time outside.
Temperatures Sunday morning will range from around 30 in places well in the Pine Barrens, like Richland, to around 32 for the rest of the mainland and near 40 at the shore. High pressure will continue to dominate the landscape, moving through New England during the day.
Around the clockwise spinning high pressure system will be a gentle easterly wind. Similar to Saturday, temperatures will be all over the place. At the shore, highs will be around 50 degrees. Hop onto the mainland, and we’ll be in the upper 50s.
Once you work your way into western Atlantic and Cumberland counties, expect low 60s for highs.
Meteorologist Joe Martucci was featured in The New Yorker magazine, highlighting his work at…
Either way, the plentiful, strong March sun will make it feel nice when you are out. So, enjoy it, whether it is a walk in the park or a house project.
Moving into Sunday evening, we’ll slide through the 50s and 40s during the evening under a clear sky. Overnight lows should be above freezing in the 30s everywhere on the mainland to the low 40s at the shore.
Monday will be a copy-and-paste from Sunday. With another day of sun working the ground, temperatures will be a little bit warmer. We’ll also get just a few afternoon clouds. It’ll be comfortable enough to go jacket free for a little bit on the mainland, where we’ll be somewhere in the upper 50s to low 60s. That light onshore wind will keep the shore in the lower 50s.
A disorganized storm system will make its closest approach to us, well offshore, Monday night. I don’t believe any rain will come from this. However, expect a fairly cloudy night. Low temperatures will respond accordingly to the heat-trapping clouds. You could leave the windows open during the evening as we stay in the 50s. Overnight, we’ll drop to between 40 and 45 degrees.
The National Weather Service will make a major change in 2024 that will discontinue the use …
Most of the clouds should clear for Tuesday, which will be a very comfortable day. Spring will feel alive, as everywhere inland gets to the lower 60s. Yes, the shore still has that chilly wind, but I believe we’ll at least get into the mid-50s.
Our next shot of rain will come Wednesday night to Friday. A long lasting, but disorganized, low pressure system will move from the Deep South through the Northeast. I don’t believe either Thursday or Friday will be a washout, though it will be gray and showery. Expect fog, too. It will be mild, staying 55 to 65 degrees for highs.
Lastly, we did not see any coastal flooding with the early Saturday high tide, thankfully. The reason for this was because winds Friday were more north than they were east. That led to an offshore flow, limiting the threat.