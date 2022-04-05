Weather: Over an inch of much needed rain coming this week

Tuesday will start off with some sunshine, but clouds will be on the increase. Temperatures will start out in the low to mid-40s everywhere, warmer than usual and aided by the southeasterly winds that have developed.

If you have outdoor plans, focus them to before 1 p.m. Then, from 1 to about 5 p.m. expect a band of rain showers to lift north as a warm front sits to our south. Even within this time, though, there will be dry time.

Highs will make it to the mid- to upper 50s, which is spot-on seasonable for this time of the year.

That warm front won’t budge and essentially will become a stationary front. A wave of low pressure will ride along that front that sits over the Delmarva Peninsula and will then move out to sea, strengthen and become a coastal storm, before sliding away.

All of this is to say that rain will develop again between 8 and 10 p.m., turn into a soaking rain after midnight and that will continue through the Wednesday morning commute. Between 10 a.m. and noon, the rain will go away. Rain will be heavy near the Delaware Bay and Atlantic Ocean shorelines.

This is exactly where we need the rain, as we’ve been 26% to 50% below average the past 90 days, according to the Mid-Atlantic River Forecasting Center, and in moderate drought. The thirst will be quelled by 0.50 to 1.00 inches of rain. Expect a few areas of roadway flooding in the usual shoulders or low-lying spots.

Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s given the cloud cover and onshore winds.

Winds will kick up, too. First, this will come from the southeast and then turn to the northeast during the day. Sustained winds of 15 to 20 mph inland and 20 to 25 mph at the coast will be likely.

Despite this, we should just escape coastal flooding. Northeast winds are not the most ideal wind direction for coastal flooding (though they can still bring flooding). Plus, the moon will be near a quarter moon, which brings astronomically lower tides. The most susceptible areas like West End Avenue in Atlantic City and Wellington Avenue in Ventnor could get water around midnight Thursday with the high tide, but this should be mostly a nonissue.

After that coastal storm rolls out, a cold front, which will have been around for days by this point, will tumble in Thursday. Likely responsible for severe weather in the south, we should wind up severe weather free with this.

Definite dry time is looking more limited now. Rain can fall anytime within the 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. timeframe, with a steady shot of rain coming in the afternoon. Still, I don’t expect it to rain the whole time with this. The 0.30 to 0.60 inches of rain will again be welcome.

Highs will likely hit 60 degrees in Estell Manor and the inland towns. Meanwhile, Longport and the shore will be in the upper 60s.

An early look at the weekend shows unsettled weather coming as a mature low-pressure system, at all levels of the atmosphere, slowly will move through. Friday, Saturday and Sunday all should see showers somewhere in South Jersey. Similar to the past few weekends, small hail or even sleet can fall within a shower, particular on Saturday and Sunday.

Also like the past few weekends, no day will be a washout. In fact all three will be at least 70% dry.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247, jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

