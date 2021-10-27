Weather: One storm down, one storm to come this week as tidal flooding increases

The first nor’easter of the cool season is in the books. Now, we wait for a shorter yet still impactful storm Friday. Meanwhile, the first in a string of days with coastal flooding will begin Wednesday.

After a low-pressure system pivoted south, through New Jersey, Tuesday evening, rain fell for most of the night. By about dawn Wednesday, the rain will be out of here. Winds will still be whipping, coming out the north sustained 15 to 25 mph, with gusts 30 to 40 mph. Between the winds ripping leaves off the trees and the wet ground, it will be slick driving for the morning.

High pressure will fill in from the northwest, pushing away a large pair of low-pressure systems that tangoed with each other to bring us our weather. As a result, we’ll see a limited amount of sunshine for the day. After starting in the mid-50s, afternoon highs will get into the mid-60s, just about seasonable for this time of year.

Coastal flooding will be around during the Wednesday afternoon high tide for about four hours. I’m expecting all of us to be in minor flood stage. Up to 9 inches of floodwater will be likely. Move your cars if you need to, and make sure not to drive through floodwaters. The saltwater will corrode your car. Plus, you don’t know how deep it is. Lane closures are likely in the usual spots.

