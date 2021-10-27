Weather: One storm down, one storm to come this week as tidal flooding increases

The first nor’easter of the cool season is in the books. Now, we wait for a shorter yet still impactful storm Friday. Meanwhile, the first in a string of days with coastal flooding will begin Wednesday.
After a low-pressure system pivoted south, through New Jersey, Tuesday evening, rain fell for most of the night. By about dawn Wednesday, the rain will be out of here. Winds will still be whipping, coming out the north sustained 15 to 25 mph, with gusts 30 to 40 mph. Between the winds ripping leaves off the trees and the wet ground, it will be slick driving for the morning.
High pressure will fill in from the northwest, pushing away a large pair of low-pressure systems that tangoed with each other to bring us our weather. As a result, we’ll see a limited amount of sunshine for the day. After starting in the mid-50s, afternoon highs will get into the mid-60s, just about seasonable for this time of year.
Coastal flooding will be around during the Wednesday afternoon high tide for about four hours. I’m expecting all of us to be in minor flood stage. Up to 9 inches of floodwater will be likely. Move your cars if you need to, and make sure not to drive through floodwaters. The saltwater will corrode your car. Plus, you don’t know how deep it is. Lane closures are likely in the usual spots.
Mean lower low water and mean higher high water sound vague, but are used to determine how m…
Going into the evening, we’ll stay mostly cloudy as we turn less damp. Temperatures will fall through the 50s. No coastal flooding will be expected during the early Thursday morning high tide. Overnight lows will be in the mid-40s inland and low 50s at the shore.
Thursday will offer a brief reprieve between two storm systems. The winds will be light, we’ll turn partly sunny and while there will be tidal flooding, it won’t be as much as Wednesday. Expect up to 6 inches of water on bayside roads. Highs will stay about the same, in the low 60s.
Winds will turn to the east Thursday night. Damp, oceanic air will fill back into the area. Low clouds will build in. The evening will be in the 50s, staying that way overnight. Pockets of minor, nuisance stage coastal flooding will be around early Friday in the hour or two surrounding high tide.
If you have outdoor plans Friday, move them to the morning, if possible. Rain will arrive between 2 and 5 p.m.
Minor flood stage will be likely with the Friday afternoon high tide. Moderate flood stage, where unraised homes and businesses in flood-prone areas start to see water, cannot be ruled out, though, as southeast winds push water onto shore. Don’t be surprised to see roads closed for two hours if we do reach moderate flood stage.
The combination of the early week nor'easter and another late week storm will rise tides int…
A low-pressure system that reached maturity and is now weakening will move from the Midwest to the Mid-Atlantic on Friday. A cold front will be dragged to the south of the low until it comes our way. Friday p.m., the cold front will curl to the north side of the low-pressure system. Tapped into the juicy air mass, another blitz of rain and wind will be likely.
Steady rain should end between 8 and 11 p.m. Stream, creek and road flooding will be possible. A half-inch to an inch of rain will be likely.
Winds should be the bigger issue. Power outages and knocked down tree branches will be possible. Southeast sustained winds up to 40 mph at the shore and 30 mph inland will be possible for a few hours Friday evening, with higher gusts. I’ll monitor this closely, though. If anything, my forecast will trend down, not up.
Monday was warm all around. While it wasn't balmy enough to break record warm high temperatu…
Ending the column on a warm note, literally, Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City and Atlantic City International Airport each broke the record for the maximum lowest temperature for Oct. 25. The low of 64 degrees at the airport and 66 degrees at the marina are now daily records. Records go back to 1943 at the airport and 1874 at the marina.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci