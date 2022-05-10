Weather: One more breezy, coastal flooding day with 70s in sight

Despite temperatures a few degrees warmer and the sun still out, gusty winds and tidal flooding will continue into Tuesday as we’re on the outer fringes of this storm. But inland temperatures Friday likely will hit 70.

Coastal flooding will likely be gone when the sun rises Tuesday. It was just minor flood stage, which is good considering what a coastal storm can bring. It’ll be a partly sunny morning with that pesky northeast breeze still around. Temperatures will start out 45 to 50 degrees, below average again for this time of the year.

Sustained winds will be 20 to 25 mph, with gusts 30 to 40 mph for the day. In short, it’ll be similar to Monday. Temperatures will be a touch warmer, getting to the mid-60s at the inland areas, with the upper 50s at the shore. Expect a mix of clouds and sun around, as a lobe of mid-level spin, or vorticity, in the atmosphere swipes the shore from the north. A sprinkle isn’t ruled out, but you’ll barely notice it.

Tuesday night will be a copy-and-paste from the past two nights: crisp, cool and breezy. Winds will continue to be from the northeast. However, you’ll notice them to be a little less breezy, weakening as the night goes on. We’ll slide through the 50s and wind up between 45 and 50 degrees for lows.

Those tucked in the southern coasts of the bay will likely flood during the just-before-dawn high tides Wednesday. That would be all, though.

Wednesday is the day in which we will turn the corner, in a way. High pressure will move closer to us, weakening the air-pressure gradient that has caused the winds.

You’ll feel the wind, but it won’t be like it had been. Sustained winds will be 10 to 15 mph with gusts 25 to 30 mph. Winds also will be more easterly than northeasterly. That won’t change much, but it’s a sign things are changing. You can expect high temperatures again in the mid-60s inland, though places like Buena Vista could hit 70 degrees. The shore will be in the 50s yet again on that chilly wind.

Wednesday night lows will get to the mid-40s by daybreak Thursday inland, while the coast hangs around 50 degrees.

Easterly winds will continue Thursday. We should slowly see increasing cloudiness as that same storm moves from Bermuda to the East Coast again. There won’t be any rain. However, cloud cover will likely prevent widespread inland 70s, instead leaving that confined to those well away from the water. Those along the Garden State Parkway will be in the mid to upper 60s, with near 60 readings at the coastline.

The low-pressure system will make landfall along the South or North Carolina shores Friday. This should keep it far enough away from us so that we have a dry, though mostly cloudy, day. Winds will turn to the southeast, which is onshore but also warmer. I do expect a number of inland 70 degree readings here (if barely). The shore will be in the mid-60s.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

