Weather: One last day in the 70s before stretch of cooler, then wetter days

It’ll be a morning more for mid-September than late October in South Jersey. The morning will be comfortable enough for just a light jacket, with upper 50s on the mainland and low 60s at the shore.
Expect a fairly cloudy morning. A cold front will be passing through, and while I believe the rain that fell in Pennsylvania and West Virginia late Thursday will not make it here, it will look dreary.
By midday, though, southwest winds will turn to the northwest. That will bring in drier air, which will put more blue into our sky. Expect a partly sunny afternoon with highs again mild, in the low 70s.
We’ll kick off the weekend on a comfortable note Friday night. Temperatures will be in the 60s for the evening, perfect for high school football or the Halloween parade in Sea Isle City.
Overnight, we’ll turn cloudy. A piece of atmospheric spin, or vorticity, will pass overhead roughly 18,000 feet in the atmosphere. To our east, a wave of low pressure will move about 150 miles offshore, where Friday’s cold front will be. Between 4 and 6 a.m., the potential for showers will begin. This will last all day.
However, most outdoor plans will be dry and a large majority of you won’t even see a drop of water. Essentially, we have two weak rain chances that are prompting me to put this in the forecast. Many of us will just have a mostly cloudy day. You will notice the temperature drop, as highs go into the mid-60s. That is actually seasonable for a late October weekend.
We’ll clear out Saturday evening, dropping into the 60s and 50s. On average, our earliest freeze of the year is here. We’ll be later than average this year.
Overnight lows will be around 40 degrees in the rural Pine Barrens, to the mid-40s for the rest of the inland spots and in the low 50s on the islands.
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
The second half of the weekend will be brighter. High pressure will push out the clouds, moving through the Virginias. It’ll be a great day for outdoor work or activities. Northwest winds will blow in Canadian air. Highs will be in the mid- to perhaps upper 60s again, about the same as Saturday, despite the sun.
Lastly, we’re on pace to be in the top 10 for warmest Octobers on record. A driver of that is the unusually warm ocean waters. On Thursday, water temperatures in Cape May and Atlantic City were 65 degrees. That is seven degrees above average and about three weeks behind the average sea surface temperature.
If this keeps up into the winter, snow lovers will be upset. Any wind from southwest to northeast could mean a milder sea breeze, turning 31 degrees and snow to 37 degrees and rain.
