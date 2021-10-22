Weather: One last day in the 70s before stretch of cooler, then wetter days

Press Meteorologist

It’ll be a morning more for mid-September than late October in South Jersey. The morning will be comfortable enough for just a light jacket, with upper 50s on the mainland and low 60s at the shore.

Expect a fairly cloudy morning. A cold front will be passing through, and while I believe the rain that fell in Pennsylvania and West Virginia late Thursday will not make it here, it will look dreary.

By midday, though, southwest winds will turn to the northwest. That will bring in drier air, which will put more blue into our sky. Expect a partly sunny afternoon with highs again mild, in the low 70s.

We’ll kick off the weekend on a comfortable note Friday night. Temperatures will be in the 60s for the evening, perfect for high school football or the Halloween parade in Sea Isle City.

Overnight, we’ll turn cloudy. A piece of atmospheric spin, or vorticity, will pass overhead roughly 18,000 feet in the atmosphere. To our east, a wave of low pressure will move about 150 miles offshore, where Friday’s cold front will be. Between 4 and 6 a.m., the potential for showers will begin. This will last all day.