Weather: One chilly, breezy Sunday in the way between us and spring fever

Sunday will be chillier and breezier as an upper-level low-pressure system continues to influence our weather. However, we will exit its grip Monday, which will unleash much warmer weather, with even a few inland 70s on the way.

Clouds will be clearing Sunday morning, only to be replaced by more clouds in the afternoon on a stiff northwest wind sustained 15-20 mph. The back edge of an upper level low-pressure system will be passing us by, and that means the back edge of midlevel spin, or vorticity, will be passing, too. Vorticity helps to bring rising air, which forms clouds and precipitation.

However, I do believe Sunday will be dry. The rain activity should stay to our north, holding up in places like Newark and Boonton, closer to the low-pressure center.

Temperatures will start in the 35-to-40 degree range. We’ll then only peak just above 50 degrees, thanks to that cooling, northwest wind.

We’ll then clear out and calm down Sunday night. The combination of the clearer sky, light wind and low dew points will promote radiational cooling, where the heat of the day escapes straight into space. That means we’ll quickly fall into the 40s and 30s during the evening.

You’ll likely want the winter coat for a few hours early Monday morning. Lows will be 32 to 35 degrees inland, with the shore in the upper 30s.

From there, though, we rise. That upper-level low pressure out of here, winds aloft will transition from northwesterly to westerly for the rest of the week, which will allow for more warming.

Monday will be pretty similar to Friday. Expect a good amount of strong, April sun to shine down. Temperatures will get to right around 60 degrees for Vineland and the inland towns while Ventnor and the shore will be in the mid-50s.

You may be able to leave the windows open overnight. Heat-trapping clouds will move in, which will limit how far we fall. Lows will be in the mid-40s.

A cold front will pass through the area Tuesday morning. A few showers will be around between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. However, it won’t be a washout. In fact, you might remember the day more for its spectacular warmth instead. With the sun poking out at times during the day and a surface west-southwest wind, highs will get into the low 70s inland. The direction of the wind should limit most of that typically cooling sea breeze along the coast, where it could even be in the mid-60s there.

Wednesday is a tricky weather day to forecast. The cold front that will have passed Tuesday will try to lift north as a warm front over our area. If it does so during the day, inland highs will be in the 70s and a morning shower will give way to afternoon sun.

If it doesn’t, then we’re mostly cloudy, foggy and gloomy, with highs only near 60. I’ll split the difference for now in the official forecast and come back to you with a definite answer when we talk again next.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

