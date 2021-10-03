Weather: October beach days Sunday, Monday, but rain, tidal flooding will come

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Monday will be roughly the same. A warm front will be to the north, while a cold front will be to the west. We’ll be in the warm sector of this, which usually brings sunshine along with, yes, mild temperatures. So we’ll go up to around 80 degrees again for highs. You’ll be in for quite the treat if you can get out and enjoy.

Monday night will be the transition period. The cold front will get closer, the clouds will get thicker. It’ll still be very mild for this time of year again, in the mid-60s. After midnight, showers will work in. The shore will stay the driest during this time, though.

Drying high pressure in Quebec will then wage war with low pressure developing in the Deep South as it moves closer.

Tuesday will carry the threat of showers and storms, as winds continue to blow from the southerly direction, bringing in unstable air. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and perhaps Saturday will see onshore winds, which will get rid of the thunderstorm threat but keep showers around.

All in all, no day looks to be a washout. In fact, bank on these days being more than half dry. So after school sports and activities should stay on, taking a look at the situation on a day-by-day basis.