Weather: October beach days Sunday, Monday, but rain, tidal flooding will come

If October has you thinking about flocking to Florida, I have the day for you. Sunday will be a good beach day with 80s all around. Monday should be balmy as well, but a long period of showers, storms and even some coastal flooding will arrive.
Temperatures will start out in the 60s Sunday morning. That is more like early September than early October. A gentle southwest wind will blow around a clockwise spinning high-pressure system off the North Carolina coast.
That will give us a good base to reach the 80s. We’ll get there around midday. Then, in a true sign of summer, a cooling sea breeze should develop and work its way to the Garden State Parkway corridor, putting us in the 70s for the afternoon. All of this will come with a partly cloudy sky.
Boating on the bays will be great. Lying on the sand will, too. However, don’t go in the ocean, as most beaches will be unguarded. Plus Hurricane Sam will continue to bring rougher than usual seas, including dangerous rip currents.
More than likely, this will be the last weekend day that will be lay-out-on-the-beach-in-a-bathing-suit worthy until next spring.
The evening will be mild, only falling through the 70s. We’ll be fairly cloudy, which will trap in some heat. A gentle southwest wind will blow, too. Overnight lows will be in the mid- to upper 60s as summer stays alive for at least one more day.
Monday will be roughly the same. A warm front will be to the north, while a cold front will be to the west. We’ll be in the warm sector of this, which usually brings sunshine along with, yes, mild temperatures. So we’ll go up to around 80 degrees again for highs. You’ll be in for quite the treat if you can get out and enjoy.
Monday night will be the transition period. The cold front will get closer, the clouds will get thicker. It’ll still be very mild for this time of year again, in the mid-60s. After midnight, showers will work in. The shore will stay the driest during this time, though.
Drying high pressure in Quebec will then wage war with low pressure developing in the Deep South as it moves closer.
Tuesday will carry the threat of showers and storms, as winds continue to blow from the southerly direction, bringing in unstable air. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and perhaps Saturday will see onshore winds, which will get rid of the thunderstorm threat but keep showers around.
All in all, no day looks to be a washout. In fact, bank on these days being more than half dry. So after school sports and activities should stay on, taking a look at the situation on a day-by-day basis.
The most impressive part of this pattern should be the coastal flooding, centered on the Thursday-to-Saturday period. Onshore winds will begin Wednesday and pick up in strength for the second half of the week. We have a new moon Wednesday, which elevates the tides around this time. Plus, the fetch of the onshore winds will extend more than 300 miles out to sea. That’s plenty of water coming to our shores. Minor stage coastal flooding will be likely, with moderate stage a possibility as well. Moderate flood stage will bring water into a few unraised homes and businesses and close susceptible roads for hours.
Lastly, I’d love to hear from you about our Sunday story with Climate Central on tidal flooding and education in Atlantic City. Email me or send me a message on your favorite social media channel.
Here are the 2021 hurricane forecast and names as the storm list almost runs out
AP Hurricane Tracker
Comparing Colorado State University's forecast to the average
In their June 3 update, Colorado State University maintains that the Atlantic tropical season will be more active than usual. 18 named storms (an increase from 17 in the initial, April, forecast), with eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes will be likely.
Here are storm names for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Ana - Used
For the seventh year in a row, a named storm formed in the Atlantic before the official start to the hurricane season June 1.
According to Climate Central, a non-profit agency in Princeton, New Jersey, warmer ocean waters driven by climate central may have an influence on the earlier development of tropical cyclones, but there is no direct link.
Bill - Used
Tropical Depression Two formed on June 14. Later that day it strengthened into Tropical Storm Bill.
Claudette - Used
Claudette became a tropical storm on June 18, after a stretch of day of monitoring by the National Weather Service. It ashore Louisiana the night of June 18-19.
Danny - Used
Tropical Storm Danny formed the afternoon of June 28, near the South Carolina coast.
Elsa - Used
For many, Elsa is a name you think of when it's frozen out. However, this time she took a trip to the tropics, where she formed on July 1.
Fred - Used
Tropical Storm Fred developing on the evening of Aug. 9 just east of the Lesser Antilles.
On Aug. 13, Fred turned into just a remnant low pressure system. However, it will strengthened into a tropical storm again on Aug. 15, making landfall in Florida on Aug. 16.
The remnants of Fred passed just to the northwest of New Jersey on Aug. 18.
Grace - Used
Tropical Storm Grace developed over the Central Atlantic Ocean on Friday, Aug. 13.
Henri - Used
Henri formed as a tropical depression on Aug. 15.
Ida - Used
Julian - Used
Kate - Used
Kate developed in the Central Atlantic Ocean on Aug. 28
Larry - Used
Larry developed off the West Coast of Africa on Aug. 31.
Mindy - Used
Nicholas - Done
Nicholas developed in the western Gulf of Mexico on September 12.
Odette - Used
Tropical Storm Odette formed east of Virginia and south of Rhode Island on Sept. 17.
Peter - Used
Tropical Storm Peter developed in the Central Atlantic Ocean on Sept. 19.
Rose - Used
Tropical Storm Rose developed on Sept. 19 in the Eastern Atlantic Ocean. According to Brian McNoldy, Senior Research Associate at the University of Miami, this is the third earliest "R" storm since records started in 1851. Only 2020 and 2005 had an "R" storm earlier.
#Rose is now the season's 17th named storm. Only 2005 and 2020 reached "R" by this date since 1851. Also, the name Rose has been in circulation since its introduction in 1979 but has never actually been used! 🌹 pic.twitter.com/VgOwL4Gyjw— Brian McNoldy (@BMcNoldy) September 19, 2021
Sam - In progress
Sam developed in the Eastern Atlantic Ocean on Sept. 22 as a tropical depression, turning into a tropical storm on Sept. 23
Teresa - Used
Tropical Storm Teresa formed on Sept. 24.
Victor - In progress
Tropical Storm Victor formed on Sept. 29.
Wanda
Then what?
In early 2021, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) decided to end the use of Greek names, after the original Atlantic hurricane list was exhausted. Instead, a supplemental list of tropical cyclone names will be used, going in Latin or Roman alphabetical order (which the English, French and Spanish languages uses).
During the 2020 season, nine tropical systems were named in Greek alphabetical order. They included: Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Epsilon, Zeta, Eta, Theta and Iota.
The nine was a part of a record breaking storm system, that saw 30 named storms, besting the previous record of 28 in 2005, the only other time the Greek Alphabet was used. Numerous issues with using the previous format arose. In some countries, the names of the storms sounded too similar to each other, making it easy to misinterpret storm messaging.
Furthermore, the WMO had to grapple with how to retire storm names in the Greek alphabet, which was never done before. The rules stated that a storm using the Greek alphabet could be retired if it was significant enough. However, the storm would be reused if it came up again, adding to the confusion.
Starting in 2021, if one of the supplement storms names is retired, it will be replaced with a storm name of the same letter.
Something in the Air: The 2021 hurricane forecast, from the woman who helped make it
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci