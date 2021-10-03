 Skip to main content
Weather: October beach days Sunday, Monday, but rain, tidal flooding will come
Weather: October beach days Sunday, Monday, but rain, tidal flooding will come

Ocean City Beach

Ocean City locals lay out and enjoy some October sunshine in 2019.

 Press archives

If October has you thinking about flocking to Florida, I have the day for you. Sunday will be a good beach day with 80s all around. Monday should be balmy as well, but a long period of showers, storms and even some coastal flooding will arrive.

Temperatures will start out in the 60s Sunday morning. That is more like early September than early October. A gentle southwest wind will blow around a clockwise spinning high-pressure system off the North Carolina coast.

That will give us a good base to reach the 80s. We’ll get there around midday. Then, in a true sign of summer, a cooling sea breeze should develop and work its way to the Garden State Parkway corridor, putting us in the 70s for the afternoon. All of this will come with a partly cloudy sky.

Boating on the bays will be great. Lying on the sand will, too. However, don’t go in the ocean, as most beaches will be unguarded. Plus Hurricane Sam will continue to bring rougher than usual seas, including dangerous rip currents.

More than likely, this will be the last weekend day that will be lay-out-on-the-beach-in-a-bathing-suit worthy until next spring.

The evening will be mild, only falling through the 70s. We’ll be fairly cloudy, which will trap in some heat. A gentle southwest wind will blow, too. Overnight lows will be in the mid- to upper 60s as summer stays alive for at least one more day.

Monday will be roughly the same. A warm front will be to the north, while a cold front will be to the west. We’ll be in the warm sector of this, which usually brings sunshine along with, yes, mild temperatures. So we’ll go up to around 80 degrees again for highs. You’ll be in for quite the treat if you can get out and enjoy.

Monday night will be the transition period. The cold front will get closer, the clouds will get thicker. It’ll still be very mild for this time of year again, in the mid-60s. After midnight, showers will work in. The shore will stay the driest during this time, though.

Drying high pressure in Quebec will then wage war with low pressure developing in the Deep South as it moves closer.

Tuesday will carry the threat of showers and storms, as winds continue to blow from the southerly direction, bringing in unstable air. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and perhaps Saturday will see onshore winds, which will get rid of the thunderstorm threat but keep showers around.

All in all, no day looks to be a washout. In fact, bank on these days being more than half dry. So after school sports and activities should stay on, taking a look at the situation on a day-by-day basis.

The most impressive part of this pattern should be the coastal flooding, centered on the Thursday-to-Saturday period. Onshore winds will begin Wednesday and pick up in strength for the second half of the week. We have a new moon Wednesday, which elevates the tides around this time. Plus, the fetch of the onshore winds will extend more than 300 miles out to sea. That’s plenty of water coming to our shores. Minor stage coastal flooding will be likely, with moderate stage a possibility as well. Moderate flood stage will bring water into a few unraised homes and businesses and close susceptible roads for hours.

Lastly, I’d love to hear from you about our Sunday story with Climate Central on tidal flooding and education in Atlantic City. Email me or send me a message on your favorite social media channel.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

